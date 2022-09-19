Read full article on original website
Related
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
electrek.co
This ‘solar tree’ may be the EV charging station of the future
London-based SolarBotanic Trees officially launched its “solar tree” prototype today, and the company wants to use it to power EV charging stations first. The SolarBotanic energy tree, which features what the company says is the “world’s first” 3-D leaf-shaped photovoltaic nanotechnology, utilizes thin-film solar cells and has a power generation capacity of 5 kilowatts.
Rising energy prices might pose a problem for the future of electric vehicles.
Price increases have been the defining characteristic of this past year. Prices of all kinds, including groceries, rent, electricity, and automobile fuel, have been steadily rising over the last several years. Consumers’ standard of living is being put in jeopardy, and firms are going under, and the economy is slowing down as a result. The increasing cost of energy is having an impact on even the largest and most well-known businesses today, and it is putting whole industries and sectors at risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
globalspec.com
China to own 45% of installed battery capacity globally by 2030
Demand to reduce global net emissions, the rise in popularity of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the overall automotive transition to electrification is pushing a surge in power battery demand, according to new research from TrendForce. By 2024, the installed capacity of the global power battery market is expected to...
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
Engadget
Amazon will start testing ultra-low carbon electrofuels for deliveries in 2023
Amazon is partnering with Infinium to test the use of so-called electrofuels (e-fuels) in its middle-mile diesel fleet, it announced. The company invested in Infinium last year as part of its goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. "We’ve been developing this technology for the better part of a decade, and we expect our electrofuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 95 percent over traditional fossil fuel," said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whirlpool Aims 100% Renewable Electricity For US Operations
Whirlpool Corp WHR has entered into a second wind Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) to accelerate progress towards its commitment to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030. This latest agreement with ENGIE SA ENGIY ENGIE North America will represent 53 megawatts of clean, renewable wind energy over 12 years. "This...
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions. Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunpower launches two new batteries for residential applications
U.S.-based solar manufacturer Sunpower has unveiled two new storage systems for residential rooftop PV systems. The two devices, called SV-BASE13-C and SV-BASE19.5-C, respectively are part of the company’s Sunvault series. “With this launch, SunVault is now available in five configurations: 13 kWh, 19.5 kWh, 26 kWh, 39 kWh and 52 kWh. Some of these options include multiple inverters,” it said in a statement released.
Amazon Invests in Low-Carbon Electrofuels and 71 Renewable Energy Projects
Amazon is making moves to green its footprint. The e-commerce giant has signed an agreement with renewable fuels technology company Infinium to begin powering its transportation fleet with ultra-low carbon electrofuels beginning in 2023. Infinium is expected to initially supply enough electrofuels–a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power–to begin powering Amazon trucks in lieu of diesel fuel for approximately 5 million miles of travel per year. The agreement is a step forward in Amazon’s commitment to transition its transportation network away from fossil fuels and deliver packages to customers in more sustainable ways. Amazon plans to initially use the...
BBC
Off-gridders take energy needs into their own hands
In a world where energy supplies can seem increasingly at risk, one couple living in the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, have taken matters into their own hands. Katie Erickson and Greg Mooney are building their dream home - and it's off-grid. Their goal is to be as self-sufficient as...
There's a huge surge in solar production under way – and Australia could show the world how to use it
You might feel despondent after reading news reports about countries doubling down on fossil fuels to cope with energy price spikes. Don’t. It’s a blip. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a temporary fossil fuel resurgence, it also accelerated Europe’s renewable ambitions. And the United States and Australia have finally passed climate bills. This week, federal energy minister Chris Bowen announced “Australia is back” on climate action. There’s better news too. In March this year, the world hit one terawatt of installed solar. By 2025, the world’s polysilicon factories are predicted to bounce back from supply shortages...
electrek.co
GM investing in Lithion Recycling to support advanced EV battery recycling tech
GM announced Thursday that its venture capital division, GM ventures, will invest in Lithion Recycling to support a sustainable circular battery ecosystem. The new partnership will focus on researching and developing a viable EV battery recycling method to further reduce emissions and the usage of critical minerals. Global supply chains...
pv-magazine-usa.com
SolarEdge launches new power optimizers for commercial solar
Israel-based battery and inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has unveiled two new power optimizers for commercial PV systems. “The S-Series Power Optimizer is designed to accommodate higher power modules and bi-facial modules, which due to the rear-side module mismatch can suffer from even greater potential power loss,” the company said in a statement. “Providing 99.5% efficiency and supporting two high power, high input current PV modules, the S-Series lowers Levelized Cost of Energy thanks to higher yield and enables longer and more powerful strings.”
Essence
From Dorm Room to Boardroom: Joshua Aviv On Founding A Million-Dollar EV Charging Company While In College That's Poised To Disrupt CleanTech
What started as an idea in his Syracuse University dorm room back in 2014, turned into a solution for EV charging desserts. To look at electric vehicle charging maps for major US cities, you’d think Black neighborhoods were wholly uninterested in EVs. But Joshua Aviv knew that wasn’t the case. And it was only a matter of time before he did something about it.
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
Comments / 0