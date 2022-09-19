ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents

(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him

(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
POLITICS
CNN

Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike

New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
STOCKS
BBC

Firms in four-day week trial will make it permanent

Many UK firms taking part in a four-day working week trial have said they will keep it in place after the pilot ends. More than 70 firms are taking part in the scheme where employees get 100% pay for 80% of their normal hours worked. At the halfway point in...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Lithuania Raises Army's Readiness Level Amid Russia's Military Mobilisation

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation. "Since Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
MARKETS
US News and World Report

'Fear Gauge' Futures Signals U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's fear gauge on Wednesday sent a signal that has historically marked intense selling pressure in markets, but has sometimes preceded stock market rebounds. The October VIX futures rose 0.28 points above the November futures on Wednesday, the widest margin since mid-June,...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Germany's Blanket Data Retention Law Is Illegal, EU Top Court Says

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Germany's general data retention law violates EU law, Europe's top court ruled on Tuesday, dealing a blow to member states banking on blanket data collection to fight crime and safeguard national security. The law may only be applied in circumstances where there is a serious threat to national...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Instacart plans to focus IPO on selling employee shares

Instacart Inc. doesn’t plan to raise much capital in its initial public offering and instead plans to have most of the listing come from the sale of employees’ shares, said people familiar with its thinking. In meetings with prospective investors in recent weeks, Instacart executives said they didn’t...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Diagnosed With COVID After Attending Funeral

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. She attended the Queen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Bps as Economy Slows

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 2.25% from 1.75% on Thursday and said it would continue to "respond forcefully, as necessary" to inflation, despite the economy entering recession. The BoE move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise its key...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Finland Says It Closely Monitors Russia After Mobilisation

OSLO (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday. "Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces...
POLITICS

