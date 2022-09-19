Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
Sovereign bond yields not yet reached a summit - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The latest turmoil in major sovereign debt markets is far from over as bond strategists in a Reuters poll expected yields to stay elevated well into next year, with risks firmly skewed towards their moving higher than currently predicted.
Motley Fool
XRP Climbs 20% Over the Past Week, Despite Continued Volatility in the Crypto Sector
XRP's parent company Ripple filed a motion for summary judgement on the cryptocurrency's battle with the SEC. This motion seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that previous token issuances were not securities offerings. The outcome of this case matters a great deal not only for XRP's value moving forward, but...
PR agencies bidding for UK Covid inquiry risk ‘farcical conflict of interest’
Listening Project contract will be awarded to one of 12 pre-approved firms, many of which worked for government during pandemic
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him
(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
BBC
Firms in four-day week trial will make it permanent
Many UK firms taking part in a four-day working week trial have said they will keep it in place after the pilot ends. More than 70 firms are taking part in the scheme where employees get 100% pay for 80% of their normal hours worked. At the halfway point in...
US News and World Report
Lithuania Raises Army's Readiness Level Amid Russia's Military Mobilisation
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation. "Since Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in...
US News and World Report
Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump
KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
UK criticised for failing to boost contribution to Global Fund
Liz Truss’s administration becomes only major world power not to raise its spending at UN pledging event
US News and World Report
'Fear Gauge' Futures Signals U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's fear gauge on Wednesday sent a signal that has historically marked intense selling pressure in markets, but has sometimes preceded stock market rebounds. The October VIX futures rose 0.28 points above the November futures on Wednesday, the widest margin since mid-June,...
Credit Suisse settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over risk exposure, Archegos
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) reached a $32.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the Swiss bank of misleading shareholders about how well it managed risk, including its exposure to "high-risk" clients such as Archegos Capital Management.
US News and World Report
Germany's Blanket Data Retention Law Is Illegal, EU Top Court Says
LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Germany's general data retention law violates EU law, Europe's top court ruled on Tuesday, dealing a blow to member states banking on blanket data collection to fight crime and safeguard national security. The law may only be applied in circumstances where there is a serious threat to national...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness
Instacart plans to focus IPO on selling employee shares
Instacart Inc. doesn’t plan to raise much capital in its initial public offering and instead plans to have most of the listing come from the sale of employees’ shares, said people familiar with its thinking. In meetings with prospective investors in recent weeks, Instacart executives said they didn’t...
US News and World Report
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Diagnosed With COVID After Attending Funeral
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. She attended the Queen...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Bps as Economy Slows
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 2.25% from 1.75% on Thursday and said it would continue to "respond forcefully, as necessary" to inflation, despite the economy entering recession. The BoE move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise its key...
US News and World Report
Finland Says It Closely Monitors Russia After Mobilisation
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday. "Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces...
