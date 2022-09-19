ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

cryptoslate.com

Ethereum vanity address exploit may be cause of Wintermute hack

The Ethereum community is reviewing the nature of the recently announced $160 million Wintermute hack and has stumbled upon a potential attack vector. One of Wintermute’s addresses has the properties of a vanity address which could be the root of the vulnerability. Vanity addresses are generated cryptographically by assigning...
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

Cardano’s price jumps before imminent Vasil hard fork

With Cardano’s Vasil hard fork set to go live on Sept. 22, the blockchain network’s native token has spiked by 2.1% within the last 24 hours to $0.45. ADA had been on a red run on the seven days metrics as it shed 3% of its value, trading for as low as $0.43 during this period.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum developer confirms Shanghai upgrade will not unlock staked tokens

By messenger exchange with CryptoSlate, Ethereum developer Micah Zoltu has confirmed the upcoming Shanghai upgrade will not enable the withdrawal of staked ETH tokens. Currently, ETH can only be deposited to the staking contract and not withdrawn. Per Ethereum, the withdraw functionality would be enabled following the Shanghai upgrade. However, it has since come to light that previous literature on the matter was incorrect.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Lebanon turns to crypto amid bank closures; FTX seeks to raise $1B; Zilliqa launches web3 gaming console

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 22 includes Binance’s newly-set Global Advisory Board that’ll foster responsible regulation of the crypto sector, the agreement Russia’s financial watchdog and largest bank reached to use crypto for international payments, and the indefinite close-up of the banks in Lebanon which pushed the Lebanese to turn to crypto.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

Developer consensus supports Ethereum withdrawals in upcoming Shanghai upgrade

On Sept. 20, CryptoSlate published an article on the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, stating Ethereum withdrawals would not likely be activated. The piece was informed by contact with a member of the Ethereum team. Since then, another member of the Ethereum team has been in touch to dispute the claims made...
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

Helium community votes to migrate to Solana, scores new T-Mobile partnership

An overwhelming majority of Helium’s (HNT) community has voted to migrate the wireless network to layer1 blockchain Solana (SOL). According to available information, the HIP 70 proposal received 6,177 votes (81.41%) in support of its plan, while 1,270 were against it. The vote ended in the early hours of...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Zug, Switzerland, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire — Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure...
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 21: Top 10 tumble after Fed rate hike, XRP bucks trend

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $10.1 billion. As of press time, it stood at $907.37 billion, down 0.93% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.71% over the reporting period to $359.74 billion from $365.11 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was also down 4.56% to $155.88 billion from $164.03 billion over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Here’s how the cryptocurrency market can overcome its macroeconomic woes

Crypto investors are treading a tightrope this year, which looks to extend into the longest bear cycle in crypto history. This anxiety may seem worn out for crypto veterans, but have we entered completely new territory this year?. First, let’s establish the proper point of reference by revisiting past bear...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Nasdaq to offer crypto custody for institutional investors

Nasdaq announced that it will launch a new group dedicated to digital assets in a bid to attract institutional clients. Tal Cohen, the company’s executive president and head of North American markets, said that the new group will initially offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. This is the...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto analytics firm Messari raises $35 million in latest Series B round

Crypto research and analytics firm Messari has raised $35 million from a new Series B round to grow its data offerings and tools. Messari co-founder Ryan Selkis announced the new funding during the ongoing Mainnet 2022 Summit. The fund will be invested in growing its team and developing its newly-launched products.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Largest Indian exchange WazirX to delist USDC spot pairs, Sept. 26

India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX has announced that it’ll stop supporting USDC, USDP, and TUSD on Sept. 26 to “enhance liquidity and capital efficiency.”. According to the announcement, the exchange will continue to support withdrawals of USDC, USDP, and TUSD until Sept. 23 and de-list these currencies and their spot market pairs at 06:30 AM UTC on Sept. 26. The announcement states:
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Lekki Free Zone Set to Partner Gluwa On Blockchain Technology

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, California, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy,...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Wintermute reveals $160M hack in DeFi operations

HacCrypto market maker Wintermute’s CEO Evgeny Gaevoy revealed that the firm was hacked for $160 million in its DeFi operations. According to Gaevoy, around 90 assets were hacked, with only two having a notional value of more than $1 million (and none more than $2.5M). He stated that he did not expect any major sell-off.
PUBLIC SAFETY

