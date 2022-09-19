Read full article on original website
Ethereum vanity address exploit may be cause of Wintermute hack
The Ethereum community is reviewing the nature of the recently announced $160 million Wintermute hack and has stumbled upon a potential attack vector. One of Wintermute’s addresses has the properties of a vanity address which could be the root of the vulnerability. Vanity addresses are generated cryptographically by assigning...
Cardano’s price jumps before imminent Vasil hard fork
With Cardano’s Vasil hard fork set to go live on Sept. 22, the blockchain network’s native token has spiked by 2.1% within the last 24 hours to $0.45. ADA had been on a red run on the seven days metrics as it shed 3% of its value, trading for as low as $0.43 during this period.
Ethereum developer confirms Shanghai upgrade will not unlock staked tokens
By messenger exchange with CryptoSlate, Ethereum developer Micah Zoltu has confirmed the upcoming Shanghai upgrade will not enable the withdrawal of staked ETH tokens. Currently, ETH can only be deposited to the staking contract and not withdrawn. Per Ethereum, the withdraw functionality would be enabled following the Shanghai upgrade. However, it has since come to light that previous literature on the matter was incorrect.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Lebanon turns to crypto amid bank closures; FTX seeks to raise $1B; Zilliqa launches web3 gaming console
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 22 includes Binance’s newly-set Global Advisory Board that’ll foster responsible regulation of the crypto sector, the agreement Russia’s financial watchdog and largest bank reached to use crypto for international payments, and the indefinite close-up of the banks in Lebanon which pushed the Lebanese to turn to crypto.
Developer consensus supports Ethereum withdrawals in upcoming Shanghai upgrade
On Sept. 20, CryptoSlate published an article on the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, stating Ethereum withdrawals would not likely be activated. The piece was informed by contact with a member of the Ethereum team. Since then, another member of the Ethereum team has been in touch to dispute the claims made...
Helium community votes to migrate to Solana, scores new T-Mobile partnership
An overwhelming majority of Helium’s (HNT) community has voted to migrate the wireless network to layer1 blockchain Solana (SOL). According to available information, the HIP 70 proposal received 6,177 votes (81.41%) in support of its plan, while 1,270 were against it. The vote ended in the early hours of...
SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Zug, Switzerland, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire — Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure...
White hat hacker grumbles over Arbitrum bounty reward after saving network from $475M loss
Riptide, a white hat hacker that discovered a vulnerability on Arbitrum, tweeted that his find was eligible for the max bounty reward of $2 million instead of the 400 ETH ($53,000) reward he got. Ethereum scaling tool Arbitrum escaped a multimillion-dollar hack after the hacker spotted a vulnerability in the...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 21: Top 10 tumble after Fed rate hike, XRP bucks trend
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $10.1 billion. As of press time, it stood at $907.37 billion, down 0.93% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.71% over the reporting period to $359.74 billion from $365.11 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was also down 4.56% to $155.88 billion from $164.03 billion over the last 24 hours.
Here’s how the cryptocurrency market can overcome its macroeconomic woes
Crypto investors are treading a tightrope this year, which looks to extend into the longest bear cycle in crypto history. This anxiety may seem worn out for crypto veterans, but have we entered completely new territory this year?. First, let’s establish the proper point of reference by revisiting past bear...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops 6.5% after Fed’s 75 bps rate hike; Tether under pressure to produce documents on USDT reserve
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 21 includes Bitcoin tanking 6.5% after Fed announced a 75 bps rate hike, a court ordering Tether to provide documents on its reserves, and Ethereum Devs looking to enable withdrawals in the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CryptoSlate in a Sept....
APENFT’s “Fall of the Core” Lands on Sandbox, Opening the Gate of the City of Origin
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 20th September, 2022, Chainwire — On September 13, 2022, the leading blockchain ecosystem TRON and the APENFT Foundation jointly...
Nasdaq to offer crypto custody for institutional investors
Nasdaq announced that it will launch a new group dedicated to digital assets in a bid to attract institutional clients. Tal Cohen, the company’s executive president and head of North American markets, said that the new group will initially offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. This is the...
Crypto analytics firm Messari raises $35 million in latest Series B round
Crypto research and analytics firm Messari has raised $35 million from a new Series B round to grow its data offerings and tools. Messari co-founder Ryan Selkis announced the new funding during the ongoing Mainnet 2022 Summit. The fund will be invested in growing its team and developing its newly-launched products.
XRP bucks market sell off to lead top 100 amid string of positive developments
XRP is up 25% since Sept. 16 and is leading the top 100 cryptocurrencies. On Sept. 20, XRP hit $0.4249 to post a 15-week high. Off the back of this performance, social media chatter is brimming with talk of a return to “the good times.”. Behind the run is...
Largest Indian exchange WazirX to delist USDC spot pairs, Sept. 26
India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX has announced that it’ll stop supporting USDC, USDP, and TUSD on Sept. 26 to “enhance liquidity and capital efficiency.”. According to the announcement, the exchange will continue to support withdrawals of USDC, USDP, and TUSD until Sept. 23 and de-list these currencies and their spot market pairs at 06:30 AM UTC on Sept. 26. The announcement states:
Lekki Free Zone Set to Partner Gluwa On Blockchain Technology
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, California, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy,...
Wintermute reveals $160M hack in DeFi operations
HacCrypto market maker Wintermute’s CEO Evgeny Gaevoy revealed that the firm was hacked for $160 million in its DeFi operations. According to Gaevoy, around 90 assets were hacked, with only two having a notional value of more than $1 million (and none more than $2.5M). He stated that he did not expect any major sell-off.
Digital World Acquisition extends 7-day decline to 31% after Trump's Truth Social threatens a lawsuit against the SEC over delayed SPAC deal
"In light of the obvious conflicts of interest among SEC officials... TMTG is now exploring legal action against the SEC," Truth Social said.
Oraichain Labs US Launches With Asset Tokenization Platform That Aims To Broaden Access to Capital Markets
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New Jersey, USA, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — Oraichain Labs US (OLUS), a new FinTech startup founded in the United States,...
