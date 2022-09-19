Read full article on original website
Skid continues as WVU men's soccer takes second loss of last three to Portland, 2-1
The West Virginia men's soccer team lost another match late Monday night, falling 2-1 on the west coast to the No. 13 Portland Pilots and continuing to fail to live up to preseason expectations with a 2-4-1 record this season. The Mountaineers now drop their second match in their last...
Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy: WVU to face Virginia Tech Thursday
The West Virginia football team is set for another rivalry matchup on the road Thursday facing off against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The outcome of the game will determine the winner of the Black Diamond Trophy. The Mountaineers were finally able to get back into the win column on Saturday...
Mylan Park Aquatic Center could host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is up for consideration as the site of the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the state of West Virginia submitted a bid to host the next Olympic Diving Trials just outside of Morgantown. “Hosting this event would be a...
WVU Quidditch joins national rebrand over controversial young adult author
Every week, the back corner of the WVU Rec Center fields are home to a complex sport with four balls and three hoops at either end. This full-contact sport is famously known as Quidditch from the Harry Potter book series, but in July, U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch announced their rebranding to “Quadball.”
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more. Maddie and Lauren are back for the week of September 23 to talk about everything going around WVU. This week, we had a shooting on the High Street, Maddie stumbled onto a movie filming in Morgantown, there's controversy on displaying Pride flags at schools in Monongalia County, and WVU has an evening football game after finally winning their first game. Plus, check out some fun stuff around town, including the Core Arboretum Pawpaw Festival, music concerts, Campus Read events, yoga, and much more!
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Fall is right around the corner, and there is plenty to do in Morgantown. This weekend, celebrate the state's largest edible native fruit, take time to flow at the West Virginia Botanic Garden or rock out at the Ruby Amphitheater. 1. The 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival. Celebrate Appalachian autumn fruit...
WVU's Native American Studies program hosts 30th annual Peace Tree Ceremony
West Virginia University's Native American Studies department held its 30th annual Peace Tree Ceremony on Wednesday. The Peace Tree Ceremony has historically celebrated peace among the six tribes that made up The Haudenosaunee Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy. With dozens in attendance, the ceremony began with opening remarks from Bonnie Brown,...
‘Practice the pause’: WVU Medicine Mindfulness Programs returns in person
This year, students can take advantage of several mindfulness programs offered through WVU Medicine. The programs are designed to appeal to the needs of all students. These programs include Mindfulness Meditation, a Fresh Start Workshop and the Virtual Mindful Steps Series, according to WVU neuroscientist Julie Brefczynski-Lewis, who has been practicing and studying mindfulness for the past two decades.
'How far will they go?': Students fearful after state lawmakers pass abortion ban
Keeley Wildman, a graduate student in social work at WVU, was one of dozens who traveled to Charleston last Tuesday to protest the proposed abortion ban still being debated among lawmakers. Protesters were permitted inside the chamber to observe the debate, but after attendees became vocal, the gallery was cleared....
OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools
A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
