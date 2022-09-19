Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Exclusive: How Some People Have Leveraged Leasing To Build An Exotic Car Collection
The automotive landscape today is currently experiencing the sort of price trends that we’ve never seen before. While the exotic and classic auction car markets are no strangers to sky-high prices, even bread, and butter cars these days can cost you a pretty penny with buyers having to deal with astronomical prices be it for new or used cars. While buying a car through the more traditional route of cash or finance is one way of going about it, leasing remains another solid option.
MotorTrend Magazine
Brabus Mutates a Mercedes-AMG G63 Into a Pickup Smothered in Carbon Fiber
Many things have changed in the automotive industry over the last ten years or so, but one constant is German tuner Brabus' penchant for turning Mercedes-Benz vehicles into snarling (and usually controversial) beasts. The tuner seemingly has no interest in subtlety, discretion, or horsepower numbers below 500. When you factor in the massive presence of the Mercedes-AMG G63, Brabus had to do something different. The P 900 Rocket Edition is very different. And it's a truck.
Pirelli Developed A Special Tire Just For Americans
Tires are one of the most critical components of your car, and few make a better tire than famed Italian rubber-slinger Pirelli. The brand makes tires for some of the most sought-after sports cars in the world, which may soon include the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and continues to be at the cutting edge of tire technology across the car spectrum. From all-season tires to bespoke sports car tires, Pirelli does it all. But its newest offering is quite unlike any other, in that it has been developed exclusively for America. Called the 'Weather Active' range, it's going to become prevalent across the USA, as Pirelli claims it to be a true all-weather tire unlike any other.
Top Speed
Incoming: 2023 BMW M 1000 R With Over 205 Horsepower!
The BMW S 1000 R has always been an impressive motorcycle in the streetfighter segment. However, in recent years, it has been on the back foot against rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the Aprilia Tuono V4 1100, and the Bavarian giant finally has an answer - the BMW M 1000 R.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality
From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
Ingenious Ford Patent Will Keep Tailgate Parties Going
Spend enough time there, and you're bound to find something good in the annals of the United States Patent and Trademark office. Ford has filed plenty of interesting patents lately. Some of these are just Ford coving its bases and making sure no one beats it to the punch. Like the Ford Bronco's wild (and clever) removable roll cage patent we found a while back.
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
Lawn Care or Last Rights? LS-Swapped Murray Riding Mower
When they say "LS Swap The World!" they really aren't talking figuratively. Nope, they quite literally want to swap every motorized whatever on the planet, and nowhere is that more evident than at the Holley LS Fest. Of course, they have just about any type of LS-swapped vehicle at the event, but what about lawn mowers?
hypebeast.com
Miami Sees the Delivery of the First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Superyacht in North America
The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht for North America has just been delivered in Miami. Brought in by Prestige Marine — one of the most successful luxury automotive dealers since the ’80s — the $3.5 million USD is just one of 63 being made globally to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini Automobili.
Top Speed
DMC Just Dialed the Maserati MC20 Up to 11
After the MC12, Maserati needed a very long time to come up with proper sports car. But the recently launched MC20 washed away all its sins. The car looks aggressive from the factory and comes with quite a powerful engine. But, German tuner DMC found a solution to make the MC20 a lot more powerful and a lot more aggressive. Its new package is called “Sovrana,” and it was inspired by the "Sovrano" kit it launched in 2011 for the Gran Turismo.
Top Speed
Custom Yamaha XSR700 Looks Dapper In Its Stripped-down Avatar
Australia-based Deus Ex Machina is a bit of a custom motorcycle specialist, evident from its projects like the small but stunning Honda Donkey. The shop’s latest canvas, however, is the Yamaha XSR700 and, as always, it has done a commendable job. How? Well, by converting the neo-retro XSR700 into a stripped-down scrambler!
Top Speed
Why The BMW M550i Is Better Than the M5
If you want to buy a fast, new BMW 5 Series, the obvious choice would be the BMW M5. However, BMW released the M550i in 2017 to bridge the gap from the 540i to the M5. With 456 horsepower and a 0-60 time under four seconds, the M550i was faster to 60 than the previous M5, featured more luxuries, and even came with all-wheel drive. When the all-new M5 was revealed in 2018, the M550i’s reign of being the fastest 5 Series was cut short since the former boasted 600 horsepower and 0-60 in the low three-second range, it blew the M550i out of the water. In 2020, the M550i’s engine (N63) was now the N63TU. The TU at the end of it stands for “technical update”, this changed the game for the buyer who wanted an M5.
The New Bugatti Logo Will Help Expand the Luxury Brand
The new Bugatti logo might appear simple at first, but it is part of an entirely new corporate identity and corporate design. The post The New Bugatti Logo Will Help Expand the Luxury Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
1968 Plymouth Fury Saved From Farm
This vintage Mopar is a great example of American automotive excellence. There were three brands in American automotive history that we all know and love in the early years of automotive creation. GM, Ford, and Mopar, known as the big three, were virtual vehicular monopolies making them giants in the minds of automotive enthusiasts everywhere. Without a doubt, one such brand began to reign supreme above the others, a fact which many tend to get fired up about. Of course, that manufacturer was Mopar, yeah I can feel your blood boiling from here all of you Chevy and Ford fans. Regardless of which company is better, this particular vehicle shows off the best of Mopar classic design and exactly why so many cherish the brand dearly.
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
Here's How The Koenigsegg CC850 Manual Transmission Works
There are a lot of elements that make the Koenigsegg CC850 a special machine, but its transmission is one of the most fascinating parts. The gearbox has a clutch that allows a driver to operate things like a six-speed manual. But, there's also a slot in the gated layout that makes the transmission function as a nine-speed automatic. Engineering Explained shows how this complicated setup works in a new video.
Comments / 0