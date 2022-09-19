Read full article on original website
Breaking News: Suns/Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he will sell
The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
Robert Sarver says he is selling the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Mercury because of the 'current unforgiving climate'
The NBA previously fined and suspended Sarver following an investigation that found he used the "N-word" and made "sex-related" comments in the workplace.
Pelicans guard/NBPA president CJ McCollum reacts to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s bombshell decision
Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.
Utah Jazz Sign Former Hornets And Trail Blazers Center
The Utah Jazz and 2013 No. 4 overall pick Cody Zeller have agreed to a contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Boston Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23, won’t commit to head coach moving forward
It’s now official. The Boston Celtics have announced that head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23
Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
LeBron James, Suns fans react on social media to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's announcement Wednesday that he will seek to sell the Suns and Mercury franchises was met with swift reaction on social media. Fans and players such as LeBron James rejoiced on social media that Sarver would be relinquishing involvement with the franchise. Sarver's announcement came after backlash from the NBA Players Association,...
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player
On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Quinton Rose.
Clippers President Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery
He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Memphis Grizzlies Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Plenty of fanbases around the NBA dreamed of acquiring Kevin Durant this summer. When he issued a trade request, minds across the league began to wander. On the other hand, when he rescinded that request, they stopped. Life can be hard, but no matter how hard it gets, never give...
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
Las Vegas Aces might have more hardware than any team in WNBA history
The Las Vegas Aces collected a historic number of trophies and honors during the 2022 WNBA season, culminating with the first title in franchise history. The Las Vegas Aces capped off their season with a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, securing the league’s biggest prize. But the WNBA Championship Trophy is far from the only bit of hardware they secured this season.
