Memphis, TN

FanSided

The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces

Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Pelicans guard/NBPA president CJ McCollum reacts to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s bombshell decision

Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

The hot streak that won a WNBA title

There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Yardbarker

Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension

A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

LeBron James, Suns fans react on social media to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's announcement Wednesday that he will seek to sell the Suns and Mercury franchises was met with swift reaction on social media. Fans and players such as LeBron James rejoiced on social media that Sarver would be relinquishing involvement with the franchise. Sarver's announcement came after backlash from the NBA Players Association,...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Las Vegas Aces might have more hardware than any team in WNBA history

The Las Vegas Aces collected a historic number of trophies and honors during the 2022 WNBA season, culminating with the first title in franchise history. The Las Vegas Aces capped off their season with a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, securing the league’s biggest prize. But the WNBA Championship Trophy is far from the only bit of hardware they secured this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV

