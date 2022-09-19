ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Yardbarker

Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours

Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Raise Jude Bellingham Price to €150M

Over the summer, following their failure to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni when the French international chose to join Real Madrid over the Reds, Liverpool were rumoured to have made a push to sign Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Dortmund had signalled they were unwilling to consider losing a second star...
SB Nation

What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?

Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SB Nation

Let’s talk about those Harry Kane to Bayern rumors

If you follow Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors — and you’re reading this blog, so of course you do — you’ve probably encountered a few... well, let’s call them “spurious” rumors linking Spurs homegrown superstar Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich, possibly as soon as this summer. These rumors first emerged from the wilds of bat country at the beginning of September, usually as weird “sources say” reports in various transfer trackers and in the worst of the English tabloid rags that we (almost) never link to.
Yardbarker

Brendan Rodgers appointment at Celtic makes Premier League return

Former Celtic Head of Sport Science Jack Nayler has been announced as Premier League side Everton’s Head of Sports Science for the Men’s First Team. The move was announced on Thursday afternoon as the former Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea employee moves from Celtic’s Champions League rivals RB Leipzig just weeks before the double-header against Ange Postecoglou’s side.
SB Nation

U21s Boss Lewtas on Arthur: “He’s Been First-Class”

Liverpool’s U-21 team manager Barry Lewtas has praised midfielder Arthur Melo for his efforts during the international break. The Brazilian midfielder recently played 90 minutes with the U21 team against Rochdale over the weekend and played for the reserves again on Tuesday. It’s certainly a valiant effort from Arthur...
SB Nation

Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?

Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 West Ham: Three Takeaways From Vital First Victory

It was always Marcel Brands’ intention, when director of football at Everton, to have two players for each position within the squad, providing genuine competition for places. Sadly, for reasons that most fans are well aware of, this never materialized. A confused policy towards recruitment, a wage bill that spiralled out of control and an inability to shift underachieving players torpedoed this plan almost from the beginning. Under new man Kevin Thelwell, who appears to have a good working understanding with manager Frank Lampard, things have started out a little differently.
BBC

'﻿Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role

West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. T﻿he 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
BBC

Manchester United announce net loss of £115.5m for 2021-22

Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021-22 season even though revenues rose by 18% to £583.2m. Figures released incorporating the end of their financial year in June showed losses rose by £23.3m compared to 2021. The club's debt also went up, from...
