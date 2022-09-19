Read full article on original website
BBC
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Aubameyang can be first Chelsea player since Costa to score 20 Prem goals in a season insists Blues legend Hasselbaink
JIMMY FLOYD HASSELBAINK reckons Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can hit 20 goals this season despite Chelsea’s early season struggles. But the Blues striking legend says Auba will only be a stop-gap solution because of his age and new boss Graham Potter must start planning ahead. Aubameyang signed on transfer deadline day...
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours
Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
ESPN
Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
MLS・
Yardbarker
'I Have To Respect Them' Fulham's Willian Discusses Scoring Against Former Team Chelsea
Willian recently made his return to the Premier League after his contract was terminated at Brazilian club Corinthians. He joined Fulham this summer on a free transfer. With Chelsea's game at Fulham previously postponed, it means that the 34-year-old should be available for selection when it comes around in the near future.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Raise Jude Bellingham Price to €150M
Over the summer, following their failure to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni when the French international chose to join Real Madrid over the Reds, Liverpool were rumoured to have made a push to sign Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Dortmund had signalled they were unwilling to consider losing a second star...
SB Nation
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
Yardbarker
Report: Premier League club are considering a stunning move for ‘important’ Tottenham player
Manchester United are reportedly considering a sensational move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have joined in the race to sign the England captain, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also interested in him. Harry Kane’s contract ends in 2024 and the club is...
SB Nation
Let’s talk about those Harry Kane to Bayern rumors
If you follow Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors — and you’re reading this blog, so of course you do — you’ve probably encountered a few... well, let’s call them “spurious” rumors linking Spurs homegrown superstar Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich, possibly as soon as this summer. These rumors first emerged from the wilds of bat country at the beginning of September, usually as weird “sources say” reports in various transfer trackers and in the worst of the English tabloid rags that we (almost) never link to.
Yardbarker
Brendan Rodgers appointment at Celtic makes Premier League return
Former Celtic Head of Sport Science Jack Nayler has been announced as Premier League side Everton’s Head of Sports Science for the Men’s First Team. The move was announced on Thursday afternoon as the former Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea employee moves from Celtic’s Champions League rivals RB Leipzig just weeks before the double-header against Ange Postecoglou’s side.
SB Nation
Sepp van den Berg on Making “Right” Decision to Join Schalke on Loan
After a season and a half on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 20-year-old centre half Sepp van den Berg has headed to Germany this season as the Dutch youngster chases playing time and continues to develop. Injuries delayed his departure and meant he made the matchday squad...
SB Nation
U21s Boss Lewtas on Arthur: “He’s Been First-Class”
Liverpool’s U-21 team manager Barry Lewtas has praised midfielder Arthur Melo for his efforts during the international break. The Brazilian midfielder recently played 90 minutes with the U21 team against Rochdale over the weekend and played for the reserves again on Tuesday. It’s certainly a valiant effort from Arthur...
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
Youngest ever Premier League goalscorers with Wayne Rooney just third and Michael Owen fifth
SOME players didn't take long to make their mark in the Premier League. Arsenal teen Ethan Nwaneri made history at the weekend by becoming the youngest ever player to compete in the Prem at 15 years and 181 days. He smashed the previous record held by Harvey Elliott when he...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Three Takeaways From Vital First Victory
It was always Marcel Brands’ intention, when director of football at Everton, to have two players for each position within the squad, providing genuine competition for places. Sadly, for reasons that most fans are well aware of, this never materialized. A confused policy towards recruitment, a wage bill that spiralled out of control and an inability to shift underachieving players torpedoed this plan almost from the beginning. Under new man Kevin Thelwell, who appears to have a good working understanding with manager Frank Lampard, things have started out a little differently.
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
BBC
Manchester United announce net loss of £115.5m for 2021-22
Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021-22 season even though revenues rose by 18% to £583.2m. Figures released incorporating the end of their financial year in June showed losses rose by £23.3m compared to 2021. The club's debt also went up, from...
