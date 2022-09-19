Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK star directly responds to cheating accusation
Married At First Sight UK star Matt Murray has responded to the accusations that he and his co-star Whitney Hughes cheated on their respective TV spouses, Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli. On Tuesday (September 20) The Daily Mail reported that Matt and Whitney spent the night together on a couples'...
digitalspy.com
Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season
The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
digitalspy.com
David Tennant stars in new trailer for BBC's Inside Man
The first trailer for Steven Moffat's new BBC drama Inside Man, starring David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells and It's a Sin's Lydia West, is here. While the trailer – which you can see above – gives little details about the show's upcoming plot, we're introduced to Tennant, Wells and West's characters in what appears to be several tense situations.
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating reveals Hollyoaks legend, Love Island and Tindler Swindler stars for new series
Celebs Go Dating series 11 spoiler follow. Celebs Go Dating has announced its new cast — including a Hollyoaks legend and one of the unlucky women from Netflix's Tindler Swindler. The dating series is set to land on E4 once Married at First Sight UK ends, as dating agency...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Lowest Love Interest Counts!
Characters in soaps tend to have a lot of love interests, but can anyone think of characters with a low count?. Don't know what counts as low, perhaps 5 love interests or less? At least nothing on the grand scale of Ken Barlow, Gail Platt or Maria Connor. I'm not...
digitalspy.com
EE - What is happening at Christmas?
Will it be a quiet one? They must be filming that now or finished the Christmas episodes. We have Micks exit, Is Janine/Linda reveal really that big for a Christmas Day reveal?. I think the run up to Christmas could be very "lovey dovey"there are a few couples who seem...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon casts David and Georgia Tennant's son in key role
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon has cast Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in a major role. The HBO drama will undergo a huge shift during episode 6, which will see a refresh of the cast following a time jump. Ty...
digitalspy.com
History of Reality TV and Big Brother on BBC Sounds
Apologies if this has been linked to already, I couldn't see a thread mentioning it. It was first put out in May but was repeated a couple of weeks ago. To save people time: they've made their choices about what to focus on:. It starts with some quite interesting bits...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
What Was The Equivalent To CBeebies When You Were That Age Group?
In the beginning there was Watch With Mother which had gone long before CBeebies began. Down below I've put a list of the programmes I watched when been in the CBeebies age group ages ago. However some of these from my childhood era were still broadcasting on CBeebies when it launched in 2002. Then I also use to get a magazine called Toybox with them on. Hope they jog your memory too.
digitalspy.com
NCIS finally makes big Mark Harmon change following his exit
It looks like Agent Gibbs is gone for good, and NCIS is acting accordingly. The procedural has changed its opening credits, removing series veteran Mark Harmon from it following his exit last year. The new opening credits for NCIS season 20, which debuted yesterday (September 19) in the US, doesn't...
digitalspy.com
Corrie actor quits
I’m not sure if it’s been posted but DS are reporting that the actor playing James Bailey will leave next month. https://digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41327604/coronation-street-nathan-graham-quits/. I've always prefered his brother as character, at least he has a sense of humour, James is just football football football. Hmm 🤔 has he really...
16 Married People Whose Spouses Must Go, "What In The World?!" At Least 10 Times A Day
They left their spouses confused as hell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily - 21/09/22: Noodles is the man
Everything is back to normal, then..... Well, if you can call Emmerdale normal. Noah promises he can be the man Amelia and her baby needs. Soon Noah and Amelia share their first kiss. Dan is furious when he sees them, but his outburst only drives Amelia further away. He regrets...
digitalspy.com
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 3)
The almost alphabetical list of shows you’ve never heard of trundles on!. Part 3 features the first sitcom I can get truly passionate about. When I first watched Count Arthur Strong I was suitably baffled (being unfamiliar with the character from all his radio shows I felt like I was on the outside of an in joke), but something about it kept me watching, I liked it better with each episode and by the end I was a fan (I’ve since gone back and rewatched those early episodes and really liked them now that I was accustomed to it I guess).
digitalspy.com
Corrie 20/09/22 (8 - 9 pm): Best Go To The Police
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Kelly stews over Gary, she approaches Todd. Making out that she's acting...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Stacey and Ravi
I sense way more chemistry with these two in today's episode then I ever did with her and Kheerat. It also makes me think of the scenes when Big Mo and Jean at the caravan episodes summed up Kheerat as boring, dull and unexciting lol (rewatched scene - exact words were wooden, dry and serious lol) And the opposite to that is Ravi who has a edge and exciting.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale announces hour-long Sunday episode for 50th anniversary
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has announced an hour-long Sunday episode for the soap's 50th anniversary. ITV will air a special edition of the farm soap on Sunday, October 16 to mark the milestone birthday with an action-packed series of storylines that will change the village forever. To celebrate this huge...
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
digitalspy.com
The Resident season 6 finally reveals Conrad’s new love interest
The Resident season 6 spoilers follow. After months of speculation following the season five finale, The Resident has revealed who Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) new love interest is. In the first episode of season 6, it was revealed that Conrad is dating Cade (Kaley Ronayne), who was seen trying to win...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Rose Ayling-Ellis exit scenes with sweet Frankie twist
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Rose Ayling-Ellis's exit scenes, with sweet twist for Frankie before going. The BBC One soap capped off the first half of a double bill on Thursday (September 22) by saying goodbye to beloved character Frankie in bittersweet scenes, as she headed off to a new job in Scotland.
Comments / 0