Read full article on original website
Related
todaysemobility.com
Volkswagen, Canada advancing sustainable battery supply chain in North America
Volkswagen Group and the Government of Canada aim to promote e-mobility in the country and to explore opportunities across Canada’s automotive and battery supply chain. This was agreed on in a "Memorandum of Understanding" (MoU) signed by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The parties will investigate opportunities for Canada to contribute to Volkswagen’s global and regional battery supply chains. PowerCo, the newly founded battery company of Volkswagen, has a central role in the efforts and will drive forward the planned cooperation in the fields of battery value creation, raw materials supply chains and cathode material production in the North American region.
CARS・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Change coming to pay-at-pump petrol stations as drivers charged up to £100 before filling up
Petrol stations and supermarkets are introducing a "hold charge" to make sure drivers have enough funds to fill up their fuel tanks. The change will be rolled out to every petrol station in the UK now a payment scheme trialled in selected locations has ended. As reported by WalesOnline, the change means customer's debit or credit cards will be temporarily charged up to £100 by retailers.
U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply.
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amid rising energy costs, Ohio aggregator dumps its 550,000 electric customers
Citing a foreign invasion in Europe, economic inflation, and hot weather, a northeast Ohio electric aggregator is dumping its 550,000 customers. The aggregator, the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC), said it’s taking reasonable steps to shield its customers from electric prices that have doubled in the past year and could double again this winter. […] The post Amid rising energy costs, Ohio aggregator dumps its 550,000 electric customers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
todaysemobility.com
Toyota, NREL advancing megawatt-scale fuel cell systems
Toyota Motor North America is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to build, install, and evaluate a 1-megawatt (MW) proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell power generation system at NREL’s Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado. This 3-year, $6.5 million collaboration is funded...
Comments / 1