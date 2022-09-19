Read full article on original website
New Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell to lead Browns’ ‘Dawg Pound’ for Thursday Night Football
Freshly acquired in a blockbuster trade, new Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is about to get a first-hand view
Report: Steelers haven't discussed benching QB Mitchell Trubisky
Filling the cleats left behind by future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger was going to be a challenging task for whoever took the reins under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Even after selecting University of Pittsburgh standout Kenny Pickett in the first round of this year's draft, the...
James Wiseman, young Warriors entering crossroads in 2022-23
James Wiseman is entering a big season as he prepares for his third year in the NBA. Wiseman is healthy and trying to prove he should be a part of the Warriors’ future plans.
Red Sox place 2B Trevor Story on 10-day IL
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story went back on the 10-day injured list on Friday, 11 days after he left a game against Baltimore because of a bruised left heel. Boston made the move retroactive to Tuesday and recalled first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester. The 29-year-old Story, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .238 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs after leaving Colorado and signing a $140 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox. He switched from shortstop to second with Boston. He was on the injured list from July 16 to Aug. 27 because of a hairline fracture near his right wrist. He hit .362 (17 for 47) in 12 games following his return.
