A Satisfying Ending, Indeed
This is Linda Allen in Amarillo, Tx for High Plains Radio Readers Fall Read Book Bytes. Annie Proulx’s 2002 novel “That Old Ace in the Hole” is set within a specific place and span of time but the theme running through the story is timeless and universal.
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
Shot Of The Century; Legacy Of Forgotten Panhandle Town Revisited
The Texas panhandle has more than its fair share of ghost towns, almost-ghost towns, historical sites, and frontier legends. Tucked away in the wide open spaces of the panhandle are many somewhat forgotten places of great importance. For instance, there's the ghost town and battle site that gave us what...
Opera Cowgirls Return to WTAMU in Canyon on Thursday Night, 9/22
This week, HPPR welcomed Sarah Beckham-Turner, Assistant Professor of Music at West Texas A&M University, into the High Plains Morning studio for a little "howdy-do" and insight about her band, Opera Cowgirls. They're performing on Thursday night on campus at WT, so get your cowboy boots and ball gowns ready to go. We talked about the band's origin, her captivating bandmates, and how to fuse traditional opera with classic county & Western music.
Mini Donuts are an Obsession I Don’t Want to Quit
They say that everything is bigger and better in Texas, right? You have heard that over and over. Well, let me just tell you that sometimes size does not matter. In fact, the smaller the better. Great things come in small packages and all of that. We have been on...
City || Canvas: HOODOO Mural Festival Returns to Amarillo on October 1st
From live, large-scale painting demonstrations by world-class artists to a headphone-forward "silent disco" lining the streets of downtown Amarillo, there's a lot to love about HOODOO Mural Festival. This year's event looks exceptional, and we were excited to hear more about the lineup — of muralists AND musical acts. Thanks to Malcolm and Andrew for stopping by the studio and sharing more about the festival. For tickets and information, visit their website — and scroll down for all the details of what's in store for 2022.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
Amarillo Once Had America’s Most Powerful Bomb — 50 Of Them!
We all know that we have Pantex in our backyard. It's located between Amarillo and Panhandle. According to the Pantex website, they are the primary assembly, disassembly, retrofit, and life-extension center for nuclear weapons. To put it into simple terms, nuclear bombs come to the facility and Pantex takes them...
TPWMC honors Pvt. Charles Roan
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is honoring Private First Class Howard Roan, who received the Medal of Honor after he gave his life fighting in the Pacific Ocean During World War II on September 18, 1944. According to a press release, officials with the TPWMC provided the Medal of Honor Citation. The […]
Destination Medicare: Upcoming Seminar on Thursday, 9/29 in Amarillo
We talked to Lisa Hancock, the Public Education and Volunteer Specialist at AAA of the Panhandle, about the upcoming Medicare educational seminar on Thursday, 9/29 at 5:30pm CT at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (415 SW 8th St., Amarillo). To hear our full interview where we talk about deadlines, penalties, and different Medicare plans, click the link at the top of this page.
Leonard Farms Offering Corn Maze/Pumpkin Picking
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The fall season means corn mazes and pumpkin picking. A new place to do that is Leonard Farms located off FM 1062 in Canyon. A dream that was born through owners Shaun and Ashley’s own days of going to a corn maze and picking pumpkins.
Oh How the Years Have Been Good to the Amarillo Building
Amarillo has some deep history. I was driving in Downtown Amarillo the other day when I passed the Amarillo Building. I decided I needed to do a little research on this building. I can remember it being around for as long as I have been living here. I know it...
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Obit: Fred Richard
Fred Richard, 71, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Roland Taylor, pastor of the Loft Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Fred was born on November 4, 1950 in Canadian to...
Amarillo officials clarify on not authorizing petition
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Coggins, the city secretary for the city of Amarillo, provided more information Wednesday on why the recent referendum petition surrounding the Civic Center funding ordinance was not able to be authorized by her office. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com, the city announced Monday that the petition seeking to overturn […]
Full Smile Dental Foundation Offering Free Services
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AOMS and Full Smile Dental are working together to provide free dental care for those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford some of the procedures. This event is happening October 7th & 8th and they will provide cancer screening, extractions, checkups and...
Noah's Remark: Judge Tanner Loves Taxes and Hates Guns
With the November general election approaching fast, one local race on my radar is Potter County Judge. This race has quickly become interesting, as write-in candidate Tom Warren has emerged as a serious challenger to incumbent Nancy Tanner, with Warren recently receiving the endorsement of the Potter County Republican Party.
Tracking a cool front and northern storms
Hello everyone! This afternoon is turning out to be another hot day with highs back in the upper 80’s north to the low to mid 90’s elsewhere. Amarillo should top out around 93. Also, as a weak cold front sags south, a few showers and thunderstorms could develop north of the boundary. Southwest Kansas, the […]
My Dog Just Died Can I Legally Bury Her in My Yard in Amarillo?
I recently went through a traumatic experience. I have had pets die before. That is all part of life. It's hard. It's really hard. Every pet that has passed away on me was already at the vet's office when we make the decision to end their suffering the humane way.
