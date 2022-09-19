Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
iheart.com
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment
New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
Berkeley County School Board candidate forum happening Wednesday
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek NAACP will host its first-ever Berkeley County School Board forum Wednesday evening. The candidate forum will be held for citizens to have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for the school board. The following candidates are: Lee Westberry: School Board District 01 Cyndi Russell-Albach: School Board […]
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
Gov. McMaster calls on CCSD to prohibit gender identity instruction without parental consent
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has called on the Charleston County School Board to prohibit instruction related to gender identity without parental knowledge or consent. In his letter to the school board, Gov. McMaster said it was brought to his attention that CCSD personnel distributed copies of an article, “I am Leo,” […]
The Post and Courier
Berkeley School Board denies majority of student attendance, expulsion appeals
The first orders of business for the September 13 meeting of the Berkeley County School Board meeting took members into executive session where there was a discussion of evaluation, employment, appointment, assignment, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee(s) as needed. Members also received a legal update regarding a pending,...
Dorchester GOP and SC State Dems to debate in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Chairmen will face off in a debate on Thursday evening in Dorchester County. According to Dorchester County GOP and South Carolina Democratic Party, South Carolina State Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson and Dorchester County Republican Party Chairman Steven Wright will face off in a debate in Summerville. The debate with kick […]
live5news.com
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
abcnews4.com
Publicly intoxicated substitute teacher arrested at elementary school: MPPD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department reportedly arrested a substitute teacher at James B Edwards Elementary School after arriving intoxicated on campus. Lori Mandarino, 56, was arrested by MPPD around 12:15 p.m. In an email sent to parents this afternoon, Principal Robin Fountain said the...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
abcnews4.com
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
counton2.com
Conservative SC lawmakers looking into pediatric transgender services at state-funded hospital
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A viral tweet from a conservative research group claims patients as young as four years old in South Carolina have received gender affirming care, like hormone therapy, through a state-funded hospital’s pediatric endocrinology clinic. Over the weekend, the American Accountability Foundation tweeted an excerpt...
City of Charleston in need of commercial drivers, offering incentive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is facing a shortage of commercial drivers. To get behind the wheel of a garbage truck, trash truck, or even a street sweeper, the operator must have a commercial driver’s license. However, according to Charleston officials, employees with this qualification are hard to come by. “We’ve definitely […]
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rezones land for more homes
Berkeley County Council gave unanimous approval to change zoning lines paving the way for more residential housing. One area set to be developed is at the corner of a busy intersection and another will cut an additional swath of land along, what once was a rural stretch, now pocked with the tightly packed subdivisions.
abcnews4.com
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning following reported threat
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester School District 2 officials say Summerville High School is on lockdown Monday morning. The school went on lockdown around 9:45 a.m. and administration notified the Summerville Police Department of a possible threat from a community member. Police investigated the threat and determined the school...
Police increasing presence at Summerville High School on Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students may notice an increased law enforcement presence at Summerville High School on Monday. Administrators at Summerville High School notified the Summerville Police Department about a “possible threat from a community member,” around 9:45 a.m. News 2 has learned the police department investigated that threat and determined the school […]
