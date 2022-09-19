ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
AWENDAW, SC
Berkeley County School Board candidate forum happening Wednesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek NAACP will host its first-ever Berkeley County School Board forum Wednesday evening. The candidate forum will be held for citizens to have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for the school board. The following candidates are: Lee Westberry: School Board District 01 Cyndi Russell-Albach: School Board […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston County, SC
Education
Gov. McMaster calls on CCSD to prohibit gender identity instruction without parental consent

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has called on the Charleston County School Board to prohibit instruction related to gender identity without parental knowledge or consent. In his letter to the school board, Gov. McMaster said it was brought to his attention that CCSD personnel distributed copies of an article, “I am Leo,” […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Dorchester GOP and SC State Dems to debate in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Chairmen will face off in a debate on Thursday evening in Dorchester County. According to Dorchester County GOP and South Carolina Democratic Party, South Carolina State Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson and Dorchester County Republican Party Chairman Steven Wright will face off in a debate in Summerville.  The debate with kick […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors

A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County rezones land for more homes

Berkeley County Council gave unanimous approval to change zoning lines paving the way for more residential housing. One area set to be developed is at the corner of a busy intersection and another will cut an additional swath of land along, what once was a rural stretch, now pocked with the tightly packed subdivisions.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Police increasing presence at Summerville High School on Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students may notice an increased law enforcement presence at Summerville High School on Monday. Administrators at Summerville High School notified the Summerville Police Department about a “possible threat from a community member,” around 9:45 a.m. News 2 has learned the police department investigated that threat and determined the school […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

