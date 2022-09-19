Read full article on original website
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Two lawyers join Statesville firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin
The firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin PC has announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Scott Copeland and Kolin Funk were recently sworn into the practice of law in North Carolina. Both are graduates of Liberty University School of Law. Copeland has been practicing law for seven...
ACC office to Charlotte: What they're saying
Reaction to the ACC office move from Greensboro to Charlotte. • "This was a very difficult decision for us to relocate from Greensboro. It's been the home of the ACC since May 8, 1953. And the entire conference is grateful to the city and its first-class representatives, including Mayor (Nancy) Vaughan, who I just think the world of. I'm really glad that we will celebrate an entire 70 years here as we will be in Greensboro in a kind of a transition period over the next eight to 10 months." – ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the decision to move the league headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.
The ACC is moving to the 'Great State of Charlotte?' Meh. We've seen this before.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan put on the bravest face possible following the news that the Atlantic Coast Conference was jilting the only home it’s ever known—bucolic Greensboro—to rush headlong into the arms of a bright-lights-big-city Lolita waiting down Interstate 85. How else was she supposed to react?. “Obviously...
ACC relocating headquarters to Charlotte from Greensboro
RICHMOND, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference office is moving to Charlotte next year, preserving the league’s North Carolina roots but departing the city of its origin. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips informed Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan of the decision Tuesday morning, moments after the conference’s university presidents and chancellors unanimously approved the relocation during a virtual meeting.
ROUNDUP: West Iredell tops Statesville in boys soccer
West Iredell 1, Statesville 0 (OT) West Iredell secured its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Wednesday by beating Statesville 1-0. The win snapped a four-game losing streak. Senior forward Taylor Gregory scored the winning goal in overtime on an assist from Josue Rodriguez. The Warriors (4-6, 1-4) outshot the...
Officer-involved shooting closes stretch of I-40 near Hickory
HILDEBRAN — Traffic was being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and authorities told TV station WSOC that it was an officer-involved shooting. As officers investigated Tuesday morning, I-40 eastbound was closed at Exit 118...
Iredell Work for Recovery draws participants to Troutman ESC Park
The fifth annual Iredell County Walk for Recovery was held Saturday at Troutman’s ESC Park. The event was held to spread the word about recovery, prevention, treatment and education assistance related to substance use and mental illness issues during National Recovery Month.
Harmony Camp Meeting looks to feed bodies and souls
The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting has met in the second week of October for 176 years now, and 2022 is no different as organizers prepare for the multiple-day event. And while the Camp Meeting is set for October, this Thursday there will be a kickoff event at the same location at the corner of N.C. 901 and U.S. 21 in Harmony. The drive-thru event will have a free chicken dinner available to anyone starting at noon on Thursday.
Theatre Statesville earns 15 Metrolina Theatre Association nominations
Theatre Statesville has been nominated for 15 Metrolina Theatre Association awards that include two of the five nominated musicals, “Next to Normal” and “The Secret Garden.”. “First of all, it really validates all the hard work we’ve been putting into these shows to create good theater. And...
Davie County punter to be recognized as All-American
Punter Palmer Williams (Mocksville, North Carolina/Davie County H.S.), a Baylor University commit, will be officially honored Thursday as a 2023 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series. The episode will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on the All-American...
Retired NYPD officer rescues driver from sinking car in Lake Norman
A retired New York Police Department officer rescued the driver of a vehicle who ended up in the water off Williamson Road on Wednesday afternoon. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said in a news release that a call was received around 3:02 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle in the water at 643 Williamson Road. When crews arrived, they found the driver had been rescued by a passer-by, the retired officer.
New Statesville Fire Station No. 1 to be named after William T. Woodard
Fire Station No. 1 in Statesville, when the new one is constructed on Wilson Lee Boulevard, will be named after William T. Woodard as a nod to his impact on the community. “He’s not here any longer, but his family is here. What other honor could you do to give his family the flowers that he did not receive?” Amos McClorey from the North Carolina NAACP and Cabarrus County NAACP said as he asked the city council to approve the name change. McClorey was joined by Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black and the Rev. Sterling Howard in encouraging the city council to move ahead with the naming.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon
A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
Sheriff: Stony Point man apprehended after foot chase
A man being sought for probation and parole violations was apprehended Sept. 13 after a foot chase with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Devin Lee Bates, 35, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony probation violation,...
Mooresville High School students dismissed after bomb threat Tuesday
Mooresville High School was one of five campuses in the region that were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. The Mooresville Police Department said that due to the length of time it would take to check the high school, the decision was made to dismiss students at 11:16 a.m.
County Commissioners reflect on Marvin Norman in first meeting since his death
The empty seat sat on the dais the past year felt much emptier during Tuesday’s Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting as Commissioner Marvin Norman died last week. He had called into meetings as he fought a prolonged sickness over the past few years, but Chairman James Mallory began the meeting by informing the public Norman wouldn’t be joining remotely, but took comfort in their shared Christian faith, he said.
There will be one final game in Winston-Salem for Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry
K.J. Henry remembers being one of the many coaches’ kids running around what was then called Groves Stadium and having the time of his life. “We would definitely sometimes get into trouble but nothing serious,” Henry said about his time at Wake Forest when his father, Keith, was an assistant coach on Jim Grobe’s staff from 2001 until 2011. “We moved to Winston (from Athens, Ohio) when I was like 2 years old, and my dad was there at Wake Forest for a long time, and I saw a lot of that stadium and the campus.”
