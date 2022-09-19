ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

Building nonprofit capacity at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Letesha Nelson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Nonprofit Capacity with the Integration of Social Equity” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Letesha Nelson joined the Goodman Community Center as its CEO and Executive Director...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Inaugural Midwest Gospel Preaching Summit coming to Madison

“I really want people to come to this conference to see the excellence of the Black church,” says Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen, senior pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. “I also want people, especially preachers, to gain tools and techniques that will enable them to better proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 20

State Rep. Francesca Hong joins us today to talk about the intersections of health care, housing and food security — the topic of the discussion she’ll lead at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit next month. Plus, the Black Women Artists Speak panel event is tonight at Madison College and the state has changed the way it reports COVID data, so we don’t have much today.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Madison, WI
Government
Oshkosh, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Madison365

Black Women Artists Speak Panel Discussion

Black Women Artists Speak Panel Discussion will be held in Community Room 203 of the Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St. This panel invites five Black women artists from several artistic genres to share their true experiences in Madison and what should be done to ensure equity and fairness in the Madison art scene. The discussion will center on ways in which art institutions, funders and philanthropic communities can be supportive.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Midwest Gospel Preaching Summit

Midwest Gospel Preaching Summit (GPS) will be held Oct. 13-15. Three nationally known preachers with a passion for training pastors and ministers are headlining the first-ever Midwest Gospel Preaching Summit (Midwest GPS), co-hosted by Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Upper House in Madison. Pastors and ministers in Madison and the...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for September 17

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. , hoping to hold the seat vacated by the retirement of Gordon Hintz for the Democrats. Gary Halverson, the Madison alder who briefly joined the Oath Keepers in 2020. has...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Uw Oshkosh#S Wonderful#Alternative Education#Sociology#Linus College#Omega School#Uwo
Madison365

UW-Madison raises Ho-Chunk Nation flag over Bascom Hill

The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag over Bascom Hall, the university’s main administration building, in an outdoor ceremony Thursday morning in the heart of the UW campus. The Ho-Chunk Nation flag will fly at Bascom Hall for more than six weeks this fall. The UW–Madison campus...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“Black Women Artists Speak” event tonight will have a critical conversation with Madison’s Black women artists

“I think it’s so important to just be heard. There’s so much power in that and so much healing that comes from being able to be heard,” says Madison artist Lilada Gee. “But I think the other thing is the understanding that this is a community issue and the need for community response to what is going on is absolutely crucial. So I hope people leave the event with something in mind that they can do to make the Madison artistic community safer for Black women and girls to express themselves creatively.”
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Madison365

Sabrina Madison announces run for Madison Common Council

Sabrina Madison is in the race for Madison Common Council. The founder of the Progress Center for Black Women announced on Facebook Thursday that she would seek to replace Gary Halverson, who announced his resignation late Wednesday night, nearly a week after it was revealed that he was briefly a member of the far-right organization The Oath Keepers.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Urban Triage to host 1st annual Urban Harvest Festival on Saturday

As the incoming fall season quickly approaches, harvesting crops is the task at hand for many farmers and gardeners across the Madison area. One group is especially ecstatic about the harvest season and is celebrating their hard work with a festival. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Urban Triage will be hosting the Annual Urban Harvest Festival at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability where they have been working alongside farmers to run an agricultural program that educates, feeds, and inspires the community. Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Agriculture Program Lead at Urban Triage, is at the helm of their operations at the Farley Center and has worked with the children and guardians throughout the year to get to this point of harvest and commemoration.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Library Takeover Returns: Submit Your Application!

From September 15 – October 15, 2022, Madison Public Library is accepting applications for the Library Takeover program. Teams of three or four people can apply to participate in the program, which includes a four-session course on event planning and culminates in a finished and fully-funded program at the library in the spring of 2023. The library will choose three teams to participate for 2022-2023 and will provide $2,000 for each team to use in planning their event. Each individual team member will also receive a $400 stipend and a certificate of completion from Madison Public Library. No previous event-planning experience is necessary – all that’s needed is a great idea for community engagement!
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“Me in Media:” Nepherterra Best to lead discussion on representation

Nepherterra Best will moderate a panel titled “The Me in Media: Reflections on Representation” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Nepherterra ‘Neph’ Estrada Best is a seasoned entrepreneur and public relations professional who is passionate...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“Sifting and Reckoning” exhibit grapples with racist history of UW

Today, a new exhibit is being opened to the public at the Chazen Museum of Art on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The culmination of multiple years of research and planning, the UW-Madison Public History Project exhibit looks to ask questions about the real history of UW-Madison itself. The Public History Project looks to give voice to a lesser-known history of UW-Madison through students, staff, and associates of the university who have been affected by marginalization across identities.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Annik Dupaty to lead panel on purposeful inclusion in the arts

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Director of Events and Volunteers Annik Dupaty will lead a panel discussion titled “Disruption: Beyond Initiatives and Toward Purposeful Inclusion in the Arts” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. For over...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy