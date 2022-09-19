At Steffy’s place, she tells her parents their future together is so clear. Thomas chimes in to back her up. Steffy insists that all they need to do is say they love each other and want to be with each other. Taylor and Ridge make jokes about them sounding like an infomercial, but Steffy and Thomas keep it up. Finn interjects that he sees it too. Ridge declares he’s out of there. Steffy implores, “You can’t ignore it.” Taylor knows Ridge loves her and in some ways, everyone can see it. They have their own unspoken language — kinda like right now. It’s a beautiful thing to share and no one can ever take it away. Taylor and Ridge share a toast.

