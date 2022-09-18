Read full article on original website
The Hill’s Morning Report — Schumer up against clock, calendar, math
Congress is battling the clock and the calendar with fewer than three legislative days to fund the government. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who demonstrated to his colleagues this summer his appetite for backroom deals, is in a bind. Without a surefire route to adoption of a short-term measure to fund the government after…
Jared Kushner criticized Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard: 'You have to remember these are human beings'
Jared Kushner blamed Biden for a "crisis" at the border, but said that people shouldn't be used as "political pawns" in an apparent jab at DeSantis.
Republican House candidate accused of misogyny for remarks against women’s suffrage: ‘Oh hell no’
John Gibbs, a Republican running for a House seat in Michigan in November, has been condemned online after he was revealed to have complained about women having the right to vote while a student at Stanford.On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was accused of saying that Americans had “suffered” since women achieved the right to vote in 1920. He apparently made the remark during part of a “think tank” he established while a student at Stanford University in the early 2000s, CNN first reported. Writing for a group called the “Society for the Critique of Feminism”, Mr Gibbs argued that...
Trump's path to stall documents probe narrows after legal setbacks
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's bid to impede a criminal investigation into his possession of documents taken from the White House has begun to unravel, legal experts said, after courtroom setbacks including doubts expressed by judges about the former U.S. president's claim that he declassified records seized at his Florida home.
Russia starts annexation vote in occupied areas of Ukraine, West condemns 'sham'
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, raising the stakes in the seven-month-old war with what Kyiv called an illegal sham that saw residents threatened with punishment if they did not vote.
Russian draft prompts exodus by some men as air fares jump
TBILISI/VAALIMAA, Finland, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some Russian men headed swiftly to the borders on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation, with traffic at frontier crossings with Finland and Georgia surging and prices for air tickets from Moscow rocketing.
