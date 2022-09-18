John Gibbs, a Republican running for a House seat in Michigan in November, has been condemned online after he was revealed to have complained about women having the right to vote while a student at Stanford.On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was accused of saying that Americans had “suffered” since women achieved the right to vote in 1920. He apparently made the remark during part of a “think tank” he established while a student at Stanford University in the early 2000s, CNN first reported. Writing for a group called the “Society for the Critique of Feminism”, Mr Gibbs argued that...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 43 MINUTES AGO