The Independent

Republican House candidate accused of misogyny for remarks against women’s suffrage: ‘Oh hell no’

John Gibbs, a Republican running for a House seat in Michigan in November, has been condemned online after he was revealed to have complained about women having the right to vote while a student at Stanford.On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was accused of saying that Americans had “suffered” since women achieved the right to vote in 1920. He apparently made the remark during part of a “think tank” he established while a student at Stanford University in the early 2000s, CNN first reported. Writing for a group called the “Society for the Critique of Feminism”, Mr Gibbs argued that...
Reuters

Trump's path to stall documents probe narrows after legal setbacks

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's bid to impede a criminal investigation into his possession of documents taken from the White House has begun to unravel, legal experts said, after courtroom setbacks including doubts expressed by judges about the former U.S. president's claim that he declassified records seized at his Florida home.
Reuters

Russian draft prompts exodus by some men as air fares jump

TBILISI/VAALIMAA, Finland, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some Russian men headed swiftly to the borders on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation, with traffic at frontier crossings with Finland and Georgia surging and prices for air tickets from Moscow rocketing.
