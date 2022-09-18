Read full article on original website
Nationally-Ranked LSU Women's Golf Team Back In Action Friday
BATON ROUGE – Coming off a strong winning performance in New Orleans to open the season, the No. 5 ranked LSU women’s golf team is back in action starting Friday at the Mason Rudolph Invitational at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. The three-day event will mark...
Tigers Conclude Farnsworth Invitational Day One
PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team secured four doubles wins and five singles wins on day one of the Farnsworth Invitational inside Jadwin Gymnasium on Thursday. “It was a great start to the fall for the guys,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “Obviously we got a lot of wins, and we won a lot of close matches. I’m really proud of the way the guys fought. It wasn’t perfect tennis, which is to be expected, but the guys were tough. Ultimately, we’re looking forward to tomorrow against Michigan State.”
Tigers Play Host to LSU Invitational Friday at the University Club
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team will play host on Friday to the LSU Invitational at the University Club in Baton Rouge. The event begins at 8:15 a.m. with the men’s 6K race, followed by the women’s 5K competition at 9 a.m. Schools participating in the invitational include LSU, Alcorn State, Dillard, Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, Texas A&M-Texarkana and Xavier (La.).
Soccer Returns Home For SEC Home Opener
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Soccer (6-1-2, 1-0 SEC) is set to host Missouri (4-3-1, 1-0 SEC) for its first conference matchup at home of the season at 6 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The match will be available on SEC Network Plus. Links to the livestream...
Tigers Upset No. 20 Arkansas in SEC Home Opener
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opened SEC play with a bang as they knocked off No. 20 Arkansas in five sets (21-25, 25-18, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13) Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (7-4, 1-0 SEC) snapped the Razorbacks’ (9-2, 0-1 SEC) eight-match...
Men's Tennis Opens 2022 Fall Campaign
PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team will kick off the 2022 fall season on Thursday morning on day one of the Farnsworth Invitational, hosted by Princeton University at the Lenz Tennis Center. The Farnsworth Invitational is set to run from Thursday, September 22, to Sunday, September...
Skip Bertman to Hold Book Signing on Tuesday Night
BATON ROUGE, La. – Skip Bertman will conduct a signing of his new book, “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story,” on Tuesday, September 27, at Lipsey’s, 7277 Exchequer Drive in Baton Rouge. The event, which will be held from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.,...
Former LSU Star Sam Burns Tees Off Thursday For USA in President's Cup
BATON ROUGE – For the first time in three years, The President’s Cup will take place beginning on Thursday afternoon and former LSU star and multiple PGA winner Sam Burns of Shreveport will make his debut in the fourth match of the opening day of play. The event...
