‘To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was The Queen,' declared France’s president Macron in a heartfelt and touching tribute, following the death of Her Majesty. In the evening, the lights of the Eiffel Tower were dimmed, as France joined the world in mourning the loss of a great leader. Later, Macron revealed on Twitter that he had ‘a phone conversation’ with Charles III, during which he ‘expressed France’s condolences on the death of the Queen’. It’s clear that the relationship between Macron and the Royal Family is one of veritable warmth.

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO