The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to America to be with children
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Britain for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early September they could not have anticipated how long their stay would stretch. Following the Queen's death on 8 September, Harry and Meghan would remain in the country over the subsequent 10-day mourning period, in order to participate in events honouring the monarch's life as well as mourn Harry's grandmother alongside his family.
Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, to remain at royal home
Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, famously enjoy one of the most amicable divorces in history, living together at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. According to the Mail Online, it now seems likely, following the death of the Duke of York's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, that the pair will remain at their royal residence.
Five secret symbols which underpinned the Queen’s funeral
If you’ve been fretting about missing vital and significant symbols at the Queen’s funeral, or scratching your head over the Wand of Office, worry no longer. Here, Tatler breaks down five subtle symbols to ensure you are best in class. 1. The Wand of Office. One of the...
The lesser-known faces at the Queen’s funeral with a special connection to Her Majesty
Monday 19 September was a day like no other, as prime ministers and princesses alike gathered in Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. While there were many famous faces in attendance, with royals and dignitaries out in force to pay their respects, there were also a number of more private figures among the 2,000 or so guests.
Who were the choristers at the Queen's funeral?
There was something wonderfully comforting about the music of the state funeral on Monday, both at Westminster Abbey and at the committal service at St George’s chapel. Like a warm woolly scarf on a cold winter day, funeral attendees were engulfed in the glorious sound of melodic, soothing voices. As the Queen’s coffin made its way down the centre of the aisle, young choristers sang lines, known as The Sentences, from Revelation 14:13, used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.
King Charles III ‘chooses France for first state visit’
‘To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was The Queen,' declared France’s president Macron in a heartfelt and touching tribute, following the death of Her Majesty. In the evening, the lights of the Eiffel Tower were dimmed, as France joined the world in mourning the loss of a great leader. Later, Macron revealed on Twitter that he had ‘a phone conversation’ with Charles III, during which he ‘expressed France’s condolences on the death of the Queen’. It’s clear that the relationship between Macron and the Royal Family is one of veritable warmth.
All the touching equestrian tributes at the Queen's funeral
As well as her fondness for corgis, the late Queen Elizabeth II was well-known for her love of horses, once admitting she would have wanted to be a racehorse trainer if she hadn't been Britain's sovereign. Her passion for racing and equestrian sport was enjoyed right up until the end...
‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’: Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen image as Queen is interred at Windsor
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On Monday 19 September, after a grand state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, processed up the Long Walk at Windsor Castle and received with a committal service at St George’s Chapel. Then, following the pomp and ceremony of the day, the Royal Family were able to bid their matriarch a final farewell away from the public eye, as a private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
The Queen’s corgis say a final goodbye
Corgis Muick and Sandy bid goodbye to their Queen for a final time yesterday. Standing outside Windsor Castle on smart red and blue leads, now devoid of their owner, they snuffled in a suitably mournful manner. But these aren’t any old dogs. Muick and Sandy are descended from an epic royal corgi dynasty: they are the poshest corgis on the planet.
The Editor pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the historic new issue of Tatler
We will all remember where we were the day Queen Elizabeth II died, something none of us could contemplate would ever actually happen. Sitting here in our offices at Vogue House in Mayfair, just around the corner from Bruton Street where she was born in 1926, we knew with great sadness some hours before the official announcement: ‘London Bridge is down.’
Everything we know about the King’s new private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton
When the Queen died, everyone knew that Buckingham Palace was facing a tidal wave of change. With the loss of a monarch, the Royal Household faced the foreboding prospect of new staff. Last week, dozens of Clarence House staff were notified of their redundancy while a service was being held for the Queen in Edinburgh. The biggest turnover of all, though, will be the departure of the Queen’s old Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, and the arrival of King Charles III’s new Private Secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.
Everything you need to know about King Charles III’s coronation
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on 19 September was an occasion complete with much pomp and ceremony, befitting her 70-year reign. Much has been reported, however, of King Charles III’s aspirations for a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy – a notion that’s becoming all the more appropriate in light of the cost of living crisis. So what can we expect from the new King’s coronation, as an event traditionally associated with grandeur and majesty?
Royal Wedding Throwback: Revisiting Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz of Belgium’s fabulously Eighties nuptials
Princess Astrid, the younger sister of King Philippe of Belgium, has always had a keen eye for fashion, remaining flawlessly elegant at 60 today. On the day of her wedding, 22 September 1984, she embraced the exuberant style of the era in a bold puffball-sleeved gown, taking centre stage beside her dapper new husband, Archduke Lorenz of Austria-Este.
Tatler's definitive guide to the military uniforms worn at the Queen's funeral
The military processions of the last week befitted the final send-off for Her Majesty The Queen, our sovereign of 70 years. 4,000 military personnel flooded central London to participate in the processions leading the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall, Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor, to her final resting place in St George's Chapel.
