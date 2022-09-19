ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

Related
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Houston 2022 TX: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Houston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Houston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Houston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
London, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married

BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fall home décor ideas from interior design star Lauren Makk

HOUSTON – Interior designer Lauren Makk shared some fall home décor inspiration on KPRC 2+. Makk is a judge on “Design Star: Next Gen” and the host of HGTV’s “Urban Oasis”. In 2016, she was a co-host on the network show “FabLife” along with Chrissy Tiegen and Tyra Banks.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Home Dazzles with Sprawling Designer Living Spaces and Outdoor Oasis in Houston Asks $4.1 Million

The Home in Houston, an exquisite Tanglewood showplace with a near-endless list of luxurious upgrades set on outstanding location close to Memorial Park, Houston Country Club, The Galleria and Post Oak corridor is now available for sale. This home located at 5591 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (Phone: 713-253-8529) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
fox26houston.com

Messaging battle underway in race to be Harris County Judge

HOUSTON - 48 days out from the midterm election and the messaging battle in the race for Harris County Judge is well underway. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo appears to be placing her chips on a controversial issue her office has no statutory authority to control, one way or the other.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.

Shared from THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc. One is only limited by their imagination. The castle has been owned by several throughout the years, and has remained a curiosity to all that do not know its history.
SANTA FE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
townandtourist.com

25 Black-Owned Restaurants in Houston (Diverse & Delicious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The best restaurants are known and highly rated for their unique, amazing, and delicious cuisines, both local and intercontinental dishes, alongside their excellent customer service. These also must be kept in mind when fishing for a nice black restaurant to eat in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
WILLIS, TX
NBC News

NBC News

468K+
Followers
55K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy