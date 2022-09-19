Read full article on original website
'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus': Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies
Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza 🙏 He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Houston 2022 TX: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Houston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Houston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Houston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
'Absolutely devastated': Family planning baby shower now planning funeral for pregnant woman, unborn son
HOUSTON — Family members planning to attend a baby shower on Saturday will instead be attending a funeral this week for their pregnant relative and her baby. Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn son were shot and killed Friday night in north Harris County. The 20-year-old woman was eight months...
‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married
BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
Three Texas Cities Top “Cheaters” List, Two Make “Most Faithful”
As you already know, the TV show "Cheaters" was mostly shot in the Dallas Metroplex area so its really no surprise that when these "dating sites do studies on who's "unfaithful" you will probably find DFW near the top of the list. Once again, the city leads the way for folks looking to find their "side piece".
Fall home décor ideas from interior design star Lauren Makk
HOUSTON – Interior designer Lauren Makk shared some fall home décor inspiration on KPRC 2+. Makk is a judge on “Design Star: Next Gen” and the host of HGTV’s “Urban Oasis”. In 2016, she was a co-host on the network show “FabLife” along with Chrissy Tiegen and Tyra Banks.
An Exquisite Home Dazzles with Sprawling Designer Living Spaces and Outdoor Oasis in Houston Asks $4.1 Million
The Home in Houston, an exquisite Tanglewood showplace with a near-endless list of luxurious upgrades set on outstanding location close to Memorial Park, Houston Country Club, The Galleria and Post Oak corridor is now available for sale. This home located at 5591 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (Phone: 713-253-8529) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
Messaging battle underway in race to be Harris County Judge
HOUSTON - 48 days out from the midterm election and the messaging battle in the race for Harris County Judge is well underway. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo appears to be placing her chips on a controversial issue her office has no statutory authority to control, one way or the other.
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
Shared from THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc. One is only limited by their imagination. The castle has been owned by several throughout the years, and has remained a curiosity to all that do not know its history.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
Arcola, Texas appoints 1st African American woman in Fort Bend County to become chief of police
After months of controversy for the Arcola Police Department, a new police chief is taking over Fort Bend County, and she's making history.
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
25 Black-Owned Restaurants in Houston (Diverse & Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The best restaurants are known and highly rated for their unique, amazing, and delicious cuisines, both local and intercontinental dishes, alongside their excellent customer service. These also must be kept in mind when fishing for a nice black restaurant to eat in Houston.
A man was fatally shot in Houston. Hours later, a boy thought to be his son was found dead in an SUV.
A suspect was arrested in the deaths of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday and a toddler, thought to be the victim's son, who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV, Houston authorities said. The Houston Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the 38-year-old man, identified...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in New Braunfels.
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
