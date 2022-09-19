ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attalla, AL

AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Magazine ranks Alabama as the sixth best state for doing business

Area Development, a national economic development publication, reported that according to the site-selection professionals it surveyed, Alabama is the sixth best state for doing business. The survey cited a broad range of factors contributing to a fertile growth environment for Alabama. Alabama’s number six ranking is the same as the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Meet this year’s Burgermeister: Goat Island’s Mike Mullaney

CULLMAN, Ala. – Mike Mullaney spent his childhood on a bicycle traipsing around the roads of Cullman at all hours with his friends. A few years later, as a Cullman High School student, Mullaney and those friends spent weekends hiking and camping in Bankhead National Forest, hanging out at Smith Lake and spelunking in north Alabama’s ample caves.  “Growing up in Cullman in the 1970s was great. Cullman was a much smaller town and provided the best childhood,” Mullaney said, remembering fondly. “We would be out from the time the sun went up until dinnertime riding all over town.”  Recently named 2022...
CULLMAN, AL
altoday.com

Kiwanis Club and Kay Ivey honor State Trooper of the Year TerMarlon Blair

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery met on Tuesday to honor Sr. Trooper TerMarlon Blair of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division as the State Trooper of the Year 2022. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was the keynote speaker at the awards luncheon, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor was also in attendance.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
altoday.com

Libertarian Michael Crump running for Senate District 16

The Libertarian Party of Alabama, in conjunction with the Libertarian Party of Greater Birmingham Libertarians, recently held a candidates forum in Homewood where a number of Libertarian candidates appealed for support. Michael Crump is running for the Alabama State Senate. “I am running for Senate District 16, and I am...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL
News Break
Politics
altoday.com

Craig Ford wins Gadsden Mayoral race

Gadsden voters went to the polls on Tuesday and voted to elect former State Rep. Craig Ford (D-Gadsden) to be their new Mayor. Ford is a native of Gadsden and a small businessman who has served four terms in the Alabama House of Representatives. Ford became the Minority Leader of the Alabama House of Representatives in the aftermath of the Democrats’ loss of control of the Legislature in the 2010 election. Ford was a strong supporter of a lottery while he was in the Legislature and was a vocal critic of then Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley and Vice Chair for Minority Affairs Joe Reed. This feud ultimately cost him his role as Minority Leader. Ford owns a small insurance company and is the publisher of the Gadsden Messenger newspaper.
GADSDEN, AL
altoday.com

Gadsden Mayoral runoff election is today

Voters in Gadsden go to the polls today to elect their new mayor. Former State Representative Craig Ford is running for mayor against former Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Heather Brothers New. Current Mayor Sherman Guyton is retiring after 16 years in the position. The two are in a...
GADSDEN, AL

