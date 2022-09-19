ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

L'Observateur

Edgard native’s young adult book makes New York Times bestseller list

LAPLACE — In partnership with Disney, Edgard native Farrah Rochon has penned the 13th installment in the “Twisted Tale” series, which climbed to No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s series. Rochon’s book, “Almost There: A Twisted Tale” is currently ranked...
EDGARD, LA
TODAY.com

Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans

Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
bizneworleans.com

Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward

NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brennan's and Chicken's Kitchen named to New York Times list of 50 best American restaurants

Want to dine at two of the 50 best restaurants in the country? All it takes is a quick drive over the bridge to Gretna or a trip to the French Quarter. On Tuesday, The New York Times published the 2022 restaurant list that names the 50 restaurants they love the most this year. Two New Orleans area restaurants made the final cut: the historic Brennan's, 417 Royal St., and Chicken's Kitchen, 629 Derbigny St., Gretna, which opened in 2020.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?

I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

