3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
NOLA.com
Bellegarde Bakery founder departs; game-changing local bread shop now employee-owned
Bellegarde Bakery started as a one-man operation, with a baker who brought an intense, sometimes fiery focus on Old World craft. Graison Gill developed his business around fresh milled flour and built a following among top New Orleans restaurants and many artisan baking aficionados. Now Bellegarde is beginning a new...
L'Observateur
Edgard native’s young adult book makes New York Times bestseller list
LAPLACE — In partnership with Disney, Edgard native Farrah Rochon has penned the 13th installment in the “Twisted Tale” series, which climbed to No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s series. Rochon’s book, “Almost There: A Twisted Tale” is currently ranked...
weisradio.com
Anthony Mackie helping hometown of New Orleans ahead of hurricane season
Marvel movie star Anthony Mackie is taking to the skies — well, at least rooftop level — to help people just as his Sam Wilson did as Falcon and Captain America in the MCU. Mackie, the son of a roofer, has teamed up with roofing and waterproofing manufacturer...
TODAY.com
Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans
Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
WDSU
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
NOLA.com
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans
They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NOLA.com
New Orleans tourism officials doing damage control after negative national headlines
One day after Starbucks confirmed it is closing its flagship location downtown because of “security concerns,” The Wall Street Journal ran a front-page story about how New Orleans is now the murder capital of the nation, a dubious distinction the article suggested is driving some businesses from the city.
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NOLA.com
New Orleans city programs halted due to funding freeze at Mayor LaToya Cantrell-aligned nonprofit
A nonprofit started by Mayor LaToya Cantrell has frozen its accounts after receiving a subpoena for financial records from the New Orleans Office of Inspector General, leaving several city-sponsored social programs that depend on funding from the organization in limbo. Dana Henry, an attorney representing the board of Forward Together...
fox8live.com
New Orleans curbside collection contracts finalized, new garbage companies selected
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday (Sept. 20), trash could be seen piled in front of houses.
WDSU
New Orleans residents near Bayou St. John complain of rising water
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents living near Bayou St. John woke up to water rising near their homes Wednesday morning. Photos sent to WDSU from residents showed the bayou overtopping, with water pooling in yards around homes. Billie Mayo, a neighbor near Moss and Toulouse told WDSU,...
Bayou St. John tops its banks after too much water let in from Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS — Wading through water and ducks Wednesday morning, New Orleans Rowing Club coach Emily Gass had to check on equipment after getting a call that water from Bayou St. John was overflowing. “It was panic. We wanted to know if the boats were OK,” Gass said. “We...
bizneworleans.com
Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward
NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
Good News, St. Louis No Longer the Murder Capital of America
There is some good news (sort of) to share about St. Louis, Missouri. It is no longer the murder capital of the United States as it's now been surpassed for badness by another American metro. Oh, how quickly times change. Remember when the FBI ranked St. Louis as the most...
NOLA.com
Brennan's and Chicken's Kitchen named to New York Times list of 50 best American restaurants
Want to dine at two of the 50 best restaurants in the country? All it takes is a quick drive over the bridge to Gretna or a trip to the French Quarter. On Tuesday, The New York Times published the 2022 restaurant list that names the 50 restaurants they love the most this year. Two New Orleans area restaurants made the final cut: the historic Brennan's, 417 Royal St., and Chicken's Kitchen, 629 Derbigny St., Gretna, which opened in 2020.
Retired judge: Businesses addressing root causes of crime "bodes well" for New Orleans
By now, you’ve probably heard about the Wall Street Journal story discussing New Orleans becoming America’s Murder Capital. However you may not have heard how private investment is helping turn the tide against violence in the city.
NOLA.com
New Orleans employees to get lump-sum payments next month; funding for other pay plans unclear
Nearly 4,300 city employees will receive one-time payments equal to 5% of their salaries next month, part of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s pay plan aimed at helping manage a shrinking City Hall workforce and a public safety staffing crisis. The one-time payments are a key portion of the mayor’s $39...
NOLA.com
Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?
I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Comments / 0