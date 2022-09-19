Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Behold all 13 of Fender’s stunning, one-of-a-kind Masterbuilt creations for 2022
From eye-catching colorways and intriguing appointments to down-right mesmerizing artwork, the latest drop ushers in some of Fender's best Masterbuilt models to date. Fender has pulled out all the stops for its 2022 Masterbuilt collection of electric guitars and bass guitars, unveiling more than a dozen one-of-a-kind creations that usher in a wave of show-stopping aesthetics and appointments.
Guitar World Magazine
ThorpyFX Scarlet Tunic review
If you’re looking for that Selmer sound or want to recreate early Floyd, then ThorpyFX’s latest pedal nails it. What’s more, it’ll get you into AC30 and Hiwatt territory, too. Pros. +. Solid build quality. +. Welcome revival of a vintage amp. +. Comprehensive control array.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender ups the ante with five Mid-Year Collection Stratocaster and Telecaster models
Three Strats and two Teles make up the limited-edition Custom Shop drop, which offers an assortment of vintage-meets-contemporary specs. After dropping 13 Masterbuilt electric guitars, the Fender Custom Shop has maintained its momentum by unveiling five limited-edition Stratocaster and Telecaster models as part of its Mid-Year Collection launch. Bringing to...
Guitar World Magazine
From divisive prog-pop to a slice of classic blues: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
With these guitar-led tunes from the likes of In Flames, Mars Volta, TERMINA, Buddy Guy, Living Colour and Steve Vai and Hannah Jadagu, fall's off to a flying start. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RS Recommends: The Best Headphones With Spatial Audio for Immersive Tunes
Way back in the day, there was no place like the cinema for true surround sound. The booming speakers lined the walls around you, immersing you in the movie no matter which direction you turned your head and no matter where you sat. Since then, home surround sound systems have evolved significantly, with a speaker in every direction, but headphone quality has too, and the next logical step in this progression is spatial audio capability. This latest tech paints a 3D audio landscape all around you, allowing you to hear sound from media just as you would in real...
Guitar World Magazine
The Van Halen Stage officially opened in the Van Halen family’s hometown of Pasadena
Located in the newly built Playhouse Village Park, the stage pays tribute to Van Halen, who formed in Pasadena in the early 1970s. A stage dedicated to late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen and the Van Halen band was officially opened in the Van Halen family's hometown of Pasadena during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the weekend (17 September).
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel turns up the heat and introduces the Spacecaster in jaw-dropping new Custom Shop guitar and bass drop
4 new Masterbuilt models take the San Dimas, Surfcaster and Frank Bello So-Cal Bass templates into extraordinary new aesthetic territories. Fender has gone Custom Shop mad with its 2022 Masterbuilt collection, taking its associated brands – Jackson, Gretsch and Charvel – along for the ride, and turning out some of its most head-turning electric guitar and bass models yet.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson unveils long-awaited “Greeny” Les Paul Custom Shop replica
Built with the original's current owner Kirk Hammett, the Collector's Edition Murphy Lab model is created from comprehensive scans, precisely applied aging and an identical spec sheet. Few Gibson Les Pauls are as revered as the legendary “Greeny” model, which is now in the possession of Kirk Hammett after passing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
Cult of Mac
New Victrola turntable streams vinyl to Sonos speakers
Vinyl is alive and well, and the Victrola Stream Carbon is a high-end turntable designed for homes with Sonos speakers. The record player wirelessly connects, and is controllable through the Sonos app. Carbon is the first in multiple new products coming in the Stream turntable line. Enjoy your record collection...
PC Magazine
Logitech G Cloud Is a Steam Deck-Style Handheld With a Streaming Focus
Logitech joins the portable gaming system fray today with its own surprise device. The company just announced the Logitech G Cloud, a gaming handheld similar to the Valve Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch Lite, but with its own specific focus. Like its name implies, the G Cloud is aimed at...
Guitar World Magazine
Introducing Momma, the '90s-inspired guitar duo behind one of 2022's best alt-rock albums
Inspired by Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins and Veruca Salt, LA duo Momma party like it’s 1995 on their new album Household Name – and the result is pristine nouveau grunge with irresistible riffs, and hooks that take up permanent residence in your brain. Yet while their songwriting is...
Guitar World Magazine
Why so many all-time bass greats flocked to the Ampeg B-15 Portaflex
This bass amp, one of the true greats in the world of bass amplification, was designed by Ampeg’s Jess Oliver back in 1958, but it wasn’t until 1960 that it was introduced. The B-15 Portaflex, or ‘Portable Reflex Baffle Bass System’ as it was originally known, seemed both illogical and ingenious at the same time, as the amplifier head was stored inside the cabinet for transportation.
Guitar World Magazine
How The Beths made their latest record with the help of some seriously weird amps – and a strict "more distortion" mantra
Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, The Beths are an indie-pop quartet whose knack for creating upbeat, distortion-drenched earworms has propelled them onto an international stage. The idea is simple, explains singer and guitarist Elizabeth Stokes: “We just really like pop songs and arranging them in a way that’s fun to...
The best iPad keyboard in 2022: transform your iPad into a laptop
Turn your iPad into a hybrid laptop, with the best iPad keyboard on the market today
Guitar World Magazine
Luxurious appointments abound in the Gretsch Custom Shop's new 2022 Masterbuilt collection
The new line includes a Country Gentleman without F holes, a Silver Sparkle-finished baritone, and a Flame Maple Falcon with gorgeous gold hardware. Today, Fender and the brands under its umbrella all released their impressive-looking 2022 Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitar collections. We've already seen Charvel, Jackson, and Fender's own 2022 Masterbuilt offerings, and now, we've been given a first look at those from Gretsch.
Hypebae
GOOMHEO Heads to a "Dystopian Beach" for SS23
London-based designer GOOMHEO has unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection just in time for Fashion Week. Titled “Dystopian Beach,” the range is described to be an “apocalyptic fever dream” with the creative’s fluid approach to men’s fashion. The South Korean designer, a Central Saint Martins...
Gen.G Announces Bose as Its Audio Lifestyle Partner
Gen.G announced that they will be creating a series of episodes that will highlight musicians and gaming creators. The ‘Musicians that Game’ will be supported by both the Gen.G Tigers (with in-game ads during home court NBA 2K League Games and a Tournament Invitational) and also with their partner of Bose.
Nothing phone (1) updates with ear (1) app integration and more camera improvements
Nothing OS version 1.1.4 is beginning its gradual rollout. The update will bring in Nothing ear (1) app integration to the phone (1) along with more improvements to the device's camera.
Ars Technica
Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100
Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
Comments / 0