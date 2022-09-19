Read full article on original website
Cross country teams head to Mishicot
Several of the local cross country teams will make their way to Mishicot Thursday afternoon for a huge multi-team invitational. Luxemburg-Casco, Algoma, Gibraltar, Kewaunee, Sevastopol, Sturgeon Bay, and Southern Door will join West De Pere, Seymour, Brillion, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Chilton, Coleman, De Pere, Fox Valley Lutheran, Hilbert, Kiel, Little Chute, Manitowoc Lutheran, New Holstein, Oconto Falls, Ozaukee, Random Lake, Roncalli, Sheboygan Lutheran. Sheboygan Falls, Two Rivers, Oconto, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy, Bay Port, Oneida Nation, NEWCHAA (Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschoolers Athletic Associaton), Reedsville, Denmark, Wrightstown, Providence Academy (Green Bay), and St. Ignatius / Chesterton Academy for the Mishicot Bremser Invite.
Door County United Swimming hosts New London
The Door County United Swimming teams heads back to the Sturgeon Bay YMCA pool Thursday night as they host New London. The Door County United (DCU) Girls Swim Team brought home yet another win against Plymouth High School on Thursday 9/15/22. The junior varsity team's final score was 74-43, and the varsity team's final score was 122-52. The team scored points in all varsity events of the evening. Top scorers for the varsity team included Christy Braun (SBHS) and Cassie Rankin (SEV), who both finished first place in their individual events for the evening. Isabella Jimenez Seyfer (SBHS) assisted the team with top 5 finishes in all of her varsity events. Especially with her 3rd place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, where she beat her opponent by .03 seconds. Brooke Strege (SDHS) was yet another swimmer who finished in the top 3 for all her individual events, which helped the team score an additional 8 points. Overall the team’s hard work is paying off with success against teams of all sizes.
Soccer recap: Five Clippers Score to lead the team over Green Bay East on The Clipper
Last night at Clark Field, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers Soccer team looked strong from defense to offense against the Red Devils from Green Bay East. The scoring for the Clippers with Porter Gigstead in the 13th minute (assisted by Klotz). Two minutes later, Isaac Schulz would find the back of the net in the 15th minute with his head, and this time Gigstead had the assist. That's where the game would be at halftime 2-0. Kayden Klotz would add the Clippers' 3rd goal (assisted by Rangel) in the 55th minute. The Red Devils would have a chance in the 56th when Hubbard would pick up a Yellow card in the penalty box leading to a PK. Huerta would take the kick for Green Bay, knocking it off the crossbar, and the round was covered up by keeper Jack Larson. Sturgeon Bay would add two more goals in the game's closing minutes (Alas-69th & Walker 76th), making the final score 5-0. The Clippers travel to Peshtigo Thursday and then host Green Bay Preble on Friday. A broadcast schedule of the games is available on the events calendar.
Rocky Bleier returns to Appleton for golf tournament
Rocky Bleier returns to his alma mater this week, and the community is buzzing with pride welcoming him home.
Tight race brewing for Run the Door
Several runners in the Run the Door series are in the running for earning bragging rights. Runners are running out of opportunities to add to their point totals with just a few races on the calendar. You can check out the list of upcoming points races below:. SEPT. 24 --...
DCU swimming heads to Wittenberg-Birnamwood
The Door County United swimming team hits the road again on Tuesday for a meet against Wittenberg-Birnamwood. The Door County United (DCU) Girls Swim Team brought home yet another win against Plymouth High School on Thursday 9/15/22. The junior varsity team final score was 74-43 and the varsity team final score was 122-52. The team scored points in all varsity events of the evening. Top scorers for the varsity team included Christy Braun (SBHS) and Cassie Rankin (SEV) who both finished first place in their individual events for the evening. Isabella Jimenez Seyfer (SBHS) assisted the team nicely with top 5 finishes in all of her varsity events. Especially with her 3rd place finish in the 100 yard freestyle where she beat her opponent by .03 seconds. Brooke Strege (SDHS) was yet another swimmer who finished in the top 3 for all of her individual events, which helped the team score an additional 8 points. Overall the team’s hard work is paying off with success against teams of all sizes.
DCAS hosting new telescope open house Saturday
This Saturday, you can get the best view of the skies ever seen around the peninsula at a unique open house at the Leif Evenson Observatory in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Astronomical Society is hosting the event at the Ray and Ruthie Stonecipher Astronomy Center within Crossroads at Big Creek. A new 17-inch PlaneWave telescope was installed last month, and President Dave Lenius says visitors will be amazed at the capabilities of the new capital improvement project that cost about $75,000 to install.
Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
Accident shuts down highway north of Sturgeon Bay
UPDATE: You can read an update about Wednesday's fatal accident by clicking this link. A potentially severe accident shut down a major Door County highway Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel began arriving at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Walker Road and State Highway 42/57 after 2:30 p.m. The Door County Sheriff’s Department quickly shut down northbound traffic on STH 42/57 at the roadway’s split near Mill Supper Club just before 3 p.m. The department also had to divert southbound traffic north of the accident scene.
24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)
Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
Victoria L. Link
Victoria Lynn Link, 68, of Brussels, formerly of West Allis, passed away late Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born April 25, 1954 in Milwaukee, the daughter of James Piloton Barroga and Restitita “Rita” Ablen (Focson) Barroga. Vicki grew up near N. 77th Street and W. Carmen Avenue in the Silver Spring neighborhood on the northwest side of Milwaukee. She grew up attending Holy Angels Parish and School. Vicki graduated from James Madison High School and went on to study nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she earned her bachelor’s degree. As a registered nurse, she cared for patients in emergency rooms, heart surgery, and eventually kidney dialysis at Froedert. She retired as an RN staff-level 4.
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year
You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
International pyrotechnics trade group announces 2023 convention to be held in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Pyrotechnics Guild International announced Monday it plans to hold its 2023 convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The event is planned for Aug. 5-11, 2023, and organizers hope to have everything they need at the race track or at nearby Kaukauna High School. The town...
Catholic Diocese of Green Bay cutting ties with Boy Scouts
Sue Klebold talks about being the mother of a mass shooter. Dylan Klebold was one of two gunmen in the Columbine High School shooting. What signs did she see?. Green Bay police work to get criminal guns off the streets. Updated: 5 hours ago. The police chief discusses their strategy...
Algoma Utilities offering grant for EV chargers
You may see the first electric vehicle charging station popping up in the Algoma area soon. Algoma Utilities has a grant program that provides up to $5,000 for commercial businesses of Algoma Utilities to purchase and install electric vehicle chargers. Energy Services Manager Markie Bsherer says a few companies have expressed interest already.
Sidewalk construction to close Michigan Street lane on Wednesday
Making it easier for you to walk along Michigan Street is why it will be harder for you to commute through Sturgeon Bay over the next few weeks. City Engineering Technician Brian Spetz announced Tuesday that the westbound lane of Michigan Street between 10th and 12th avenues would be closed to traffic for two to three weeks beginning on Wednesday, September 21st, due to sidewalk construction. The lane will only be closed when crews are on-site to work on the project, allowing it to reopen during other parts of the day.
