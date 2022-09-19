Last night at Clark Field, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers Soccer team looked strong from defense to offense against the Red Devils from Green Bay East. The scoring for the Clippers with Porter Gigstead in the 13th minute (assisted by Klotz). Two minutes later, Isaac Schulz would find the back of the net in the 15th minute with his head, and this time Gigstead had the assist. That's where the game would be at halftime 2-0. Kayden Klotz would add the Clippers' 3rd goal (assisted by Rangel) in the 55th minute. The Red Devils would have a chance in the 56th when Hubbard would pick up a Yellow card in the penalty box leading to a PK. Huerta would take the kick for Green Bay, knocking it off the crossbar, and the round was covered up by keeper Jack Larson. Sturgeon Bay would add two more goals in the game's closing minutes (Alas-69th & Walker 76th), making the final score 5-0. The Clippers travel to Peshtigo Thursday and then host Green Bay Preble on Friday. A broadcast schedule of the games is available on the events calendar.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO