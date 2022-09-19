A US railroad union that authorized a strike last week says it’s been making incremental progress in the latest round of negotiations with freight rail carriers. “The carriers have been somewhat receptive to making some needed changes,” leaders of the International Association of Machinists District Lodge 19 said in a letter to members Thursday. “Your continued solidarity is the best way to send a strong message to the carriers as we continue our work at the negotiating table.”

