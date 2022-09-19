Read full article on original website
Why Democrats Are Fighting Over How to Permit Energy Projects
Sen. Joe Manchin, a crucial Democratic vote in the evenly divided US Senate, has been urging his colleagues to streamline and accelerate the process for obtaining federal permits for energy projects, including in his home state of West Virginia. Now, a patchwork of federal agencies reviews fossil fuel and renewable...
Justice Jackson’s D.C. Circuit Successor Confirmed by Senate
The Senate confirmed US District Judge Florence Y. Pan to the federal appeals court in Washington, filling the seat vacated by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson when she was elevated to the Supreme Court. The Senate voted 52-42 Tuesday to elevate Pan to the US Court of Appeals for the District...
Manchin Says He Will Support Looman for Top Wage Regulator
Senate Democrat Joe Manchin said he will support the Biden administration’s latest pick for the role of the US Department of Labor’s top wage regulator after he was instrumental in tanking the previous nominee, David Weil. “I will vote for her,” the West Virginia senator told the International...
Dobbs Lawyer Says She’d Apply Abortion Ruling as US Judge (1)
The lawyer who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic in the US Supreme Court case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion told lawmakers that she would follow the decision if confirmed to a federal appellate seat. “I want to be clear that I will apply Dobbs faithfully,” Julie Rikelman said...
Patent Eligibility Needs Congressional Action, PTO Director Says
Patent practitioners hoping for clarity on patent subject matter eligibility in the wake of the Supreme Court’s refusal to take up the issue may have to keep waiting, US Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal told Bloomberg Law in a wide-ranging interview on Monday addressing her role and plans at the PTO.
First of US House Offices to Begin Election for Unionization
Staffers in the office of Michigan House Democrat Andy Levin will begin voting Thursday on whether to unionize—the first congressional office to do so. A resolution the US House approved in May permits staffers to unionize and bargain collectively, and staffers from eight House offices filed to do so in July, when regulations protecting their organizing efforts kicked in.
Covington Lures Back Former Justice Department Antitrust Counsel
Lauren Willard has rejoined Covington & Burling as a partner in the antitrust and appellate and Supreme Court litigation practices in Washington, the law firm announced Wednesday. Willard will represent clients in complex civil litigation and class actions, mergers and acquisitions, and government conduct investigations, the firm said. She has...
Juul Sues FDA for Documents Related to Vape Product Denial Order (1)
Juul Labs Inc. is suing the Food and Drug Administration to obtain documents related to an order banning the company’s vaping products from the market. The FDA denied two Freedom of Information Act requests from Juul for the “scientific disciplinary reviews” used to reject marketing authorization for Juul’s products, the company alleged Tuesday in a complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Keep Classified Files From DOJ (1)
Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to uphold an order that temporarily bars Justice Department investigators from using about 100 documents with classified markings in a criminal probe of the former president. The records -- some bearing top secret markings -- should remain off limits to investigators while a...
Easement Tax Break Emerges in Trump Fraud Case Brought by NY AG
Inflated appraisals helped Trump get bigger tax breaks, according to NY lawsuit. One of the pillars of the multibillion-dollar fraud lawsuit unveiled Wednesday against Donald Trump focused on a fairly common tax break that New York officials said lowered his tax bills by millions: conservation easements. Such easements involve donating...
Donald Trump Sued by New York Over Misleading Asset Valuations
Lawsuit also names three of Trump’s children and Trump Org. was sued for allegedly using fraudulent asset valuations at his real estate company, the culmination of a years-long probe by the New York attorney general into dealings by the former president and his family. Attorney General. Letitia James. filed...
Machinists Say Railroads are ‘Somewhat Receptive’ to Its Demands
A US railroad union that authorized a strike last week says it’s been making incremental progress in the latest round of negotiations with freight rail carriers. “The carriers have been somewhat receptive to making some needed changes,” leaders of the International Association of Machinists District Lodge 19 said in a letter to members Thursday. “Your continued solidarity is the best way to send a strong message to the carriers as we continue our work at the negotiating table.”
Trump Records Review Can Be Done in a Month in DOJ Plan (2)
Records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump ’s Florida home can be reviewed by a neutral third party at a rate of about 500 documents each business day, the US Justice Department said in a court filing, as the former president’s lawyers sought to put off a formal claim that he declassified them.
