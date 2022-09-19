ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 30-year-old man shot on East 108th Street

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on East 108th Street in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police officials told 3News that the victim suffered a gunshot...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Up to 8 1/2 Years for Driver Involved in Fatal Dover Crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Uhrichsville man will do six-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years in prison for an accident in Dover that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. 28-year-old Larry Short had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. He is able to apply...
DOVER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ambush#Violent Crime#The U S Marshal Service
cleveland19.com

Summit County court worker sues deputies, judge who attacked him

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County court-appointed psychologist was attacked by a judge and then tackled by deputies for entering an employee entrance to the courthouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The incident happened on Sept. 15, 2020 when Dr. Curtis Williams was leading a mental health program...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
huroninsider.com

Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found shot dead in Akron parking lot

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old Akron man was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in the Cascade Valley area. Dartanian Howard suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. He discovered by someone who was playing at Elizabeth Park at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Flowers Court and East Lods Street, police say.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy