AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old Akron man was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in the Cascade Valley area. Dartanian Howard suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. He discovered by someone who was playing at Elizabeth Park at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Flowers Court and East Lods Street, police say.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO