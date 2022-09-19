Read full article on original website
Three people shot in Tallmadge; police investigating
TALLMADGE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Tallmadge on Wednesday night. The incident occurred in the parking lot of 80 Community Road.
cleveland19.com
Bodycam video shows interaction between Cleveland police and woman charged in accidental death of 10-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A visibly emotional woman is seen on Cleveland police bodycam footage as she’s taken into custody for the alleged accidental shooting death of a 10-year-old boy. On Monday, Brittany Barksdale was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on reckless homicide charges. Cayden Williams died...
Cleveland Police: 30-year-old man shot on East 108th Street
CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on East 108th Street in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police officials told 3News that the victim suffered a gunshot...
whbc.com
Up to 8 1/2 Years for Driver Involved in Fatal Dover Crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Uhrichsville man will do six-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years in prison for an accident in Dover that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. 28-year-old Larry Short had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. He is able to apply...
Youngstown police: 1 arrested with guns, drugs after noise complaint
Reports said two men were arrested early Tuesday morning on gun and drug charges after police answered a noise complaint in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex.
cleveland19.com
Akron man accused of kidnapping his child and shooting the mother, faces judge in court
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Castro, the man accused of kidnapping his own son and shooting the mother, appeared in court Wednesday, just days after the alleged attack. The woman was seriously injured in the attack after Castro allegedly shot her 5 to 6 times. According to Akron police, the...
newsnet5
Sisters of Akron mother shot in front of her son say she tried to get order of protection from ex-boyfriend
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron mother is recovering in the hospital and is lucky to be alive. Akron Police said her ex-boyfriend, and child’s father, shot her multiple times and kidnapped their son, triggering an amber alert. But her sisters said it could’ve been prevented. Elsie Rivera...
whbc.com
34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
whbc.com
UPDATE: Man Who Triggered Amber Alert, Accused of Shooting Son’s Mother, Arrested
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 4-year-old Akron boy is safe and his 24-year-old father is sitting in jail, charged with felonious assault for shooting the mother of his child, then taking off with the youngster, triggering an Amber Alert Monday night. Jose Castro was arrested early...
16-year-old found safe, Warrensville Heights police say
Warrensville police say a missing 16-year-old girl has now been found.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old in stolen car arrested after chase with Parma police ends in crash
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vehicles were involved in an accident during a police chase Tuesday afternoon. The chase ended in a crash on State Road near Brookpark Road at around 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 20, according to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak. Officers attempted to stop the car, driven...
cleveland19.com
Summit County court worker sues deputies, judge who attacked him
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County court-appointed psychologist was attacked by a judge and then tackled by deputies for entering an employee entrance to the courthouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The incident happened on Sept. 15, 2020 when Dr. Curtis Williams was leading a mental health program...
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
huroninsider.com
Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting
SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
Suspects face over 20 charges in police chase, drug arrest: report
Three people were arrested after a police chase that at points exceeded 100 mph and plastic bags of meth were found, according to a police report.
Man found shot dead in Akron parking lot
AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old Akron man was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in the Cascade Valley area. Dartanian Howard suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. He discovered by someone who was playing at Elizabeth Park at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Flowers Court and East Lods Street, police say.
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
cleveland19.com
Indictment: Suspect accused in death of Cleveland woman used broken glass to harm victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with killing 38-year-old Carly Capek pleaded not guilty faced a Cuyahoga County judge in court on Tuesday morning. The judge ordered that Calvin Nettles, who also goes by the name Gregory Martin and several other aliases, be held on a $1 million bond.
New trial begins for Cleveland men freed after 15 years in prison thanks to contradicting police officer testimony
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The second trial of two men who spent 15 years in prison for a drive-by shooting they say they didn’t commit is expected to see two former Cleveland police officers accuse two current police officers of lying about witnessing the crime. Opening statements delivered Tuesday...
Police: 3-year-old fatal gunshot wound self-inflicted
Officials have released more details about the 3-year-old who was fatally shot last week in Warrensville Heights.
