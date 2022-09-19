ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

First day of Fall nice and cool with a limited rain

By Mikayla Smith, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
  • Record high temp this afternoon
  • Record: 98° (1980), today: 99°
  • Cold front cools Oklahoma down to the low 80s Thursday for the first day of Fall
  • The Fall Equinox is Thursday evening
  • Equinox: 8:03 PM
  • Heating back up into the 90s Friday and Saturday
  • Another cold front moves in Sunday and keeps temperatures more seasonable back into the low to mid 80s for much of next week

