Dixon: Ed chief should resign, governor should appoint state superintendent
Republicans in Lansing directed their ire Tuesday at the state school chief’s defense of a training program that helps teachers working with LGBTQ students. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon held an event in front of the office building that houses the Michigan Department of Education while down the street at the Capitol, the Republican-controlled Senate adopted a resolution chastising Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice.
Governor Whitmer appoints Michigan Parents’ Council membership amid education criticisms
A new government board to involve Michigan parents in the state education budget-making process is set to meet for the first time on Tuesday. The Michigan Parents’ Council’s main responsibilities include gathering feedback from parents and family members and funneling it into a report for the governor’s budget recommendations.
Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan
After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
Puerto Rico faces obstacles to recovery in the aftermath of Fiona
Professor Yarimar Bonilla is with us now to talk more about what people are facing in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the storm. She's the director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York City. Professor Bonilla, welcome to the program. YARIMAR BONILLA: Yes,...
