Read full article on original website
Related
How harassment and politicized issues help push Michigan teachers out of the classroom
Despite the state allocating more and more money into teacher retention and attraction, harassment, change of emotional climate in schools and politicization of K-12 school curricula has been driving teachers to leave the profession the last few years
wemu.org
Governor Whitmer appoints Michigan Parents’ Council membership amid education criticisms
A new government board to involve Michigan parents in the state education budget-making process is set to meet for the first time on Tuesday. The Michigan Parents’ Council’s main responsibilities include gathering feedback from parents and family members and funneling it into a report for the governor’s budget recommendations.
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
wemu.org
$30M distributed by Board of Commissioners hopes to create 'transformative change' in Washtenaw County
A little more than $30 million of federal funding will be spent to help areas of Washtenaw County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local officials say this is intended to create “transformative change." The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved the distribution of the funds from the American...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan among top states in the U.S. with most school book bans, report finds
Michigan is among the states with the most banned books at schools in the country, according to a new report released this week by PEN America.
fox2detroit.com
Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
National Adderall shortage worrying Michigan students with prescriptions
An alarming national shortage of a commonly used prescription drug to treat ADHD comes as students are now back in class, and experts warn there could be further challenges impacting learning.
wemu.org
U-M nurses' union reaches tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine and the university, meaning a threatened strike has been averted. The nurses’ union released word of the tentative agreement late Wednesday night. The tentative pact comes after more than two months of nurses working without...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tudor Dixon calls for resignation of state's top educator over LGBTQ training video
LANSING − Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon called Tuesday for the resignation of Michigan's top school official, citing Michigan Department of Education LGBTQ training materials she said coach teachers to hide information about students from students' parents. "Our schools have lost their way," Dixon said during a news conference held in front...
Governor Whitmer announces $1.2M investment in veteran suicide prevention
Valued at $1.2 million, the investment is considered the largest of its kind in the state, according to the Michigan’s governor’s office.
wemu.org
Dixon: Ed chief should resign, governor should appoint state superintendent
Republicans in Lansing directed their ire Tuesday at the state school chief’s defense of a training program that helps teachers working with LGBTQ students. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon held an event in front of the office building that houses the Michigan Department of Education while down the street at the Capitol, the Republican-controlled Senate adopted a resolution chastising Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice.
wdet.org
What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?
The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Second Oxford school board member resigns, prompting parental concern
A second school board member from Oxford has resigned in less than a week, prompting questions by parents about why two elected officials would leave at the start of the school year as the district works to recover from the Nov. 30 school shooting. Korey Bailey, the board's treasurer, announced...
Michigan Daily
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Spinal Column
Teacher of the Year receives a new car
“Stunned, surprised and wonderful” is the way Heritage Elementary kindergarten teacher Mallory Chiesa describes the moment when she was honored with a surprise parked just outside her school September 12. Chiesa received a two-year lease on a GMC Terrain as a reward for being named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year for Huron Valley Schools (HVS).
wemu.org
Whitmer: Directive will make it easier for women to get birth control
A state policy will make it easier for women to access many common types of birth control without a visit to the doctor’s office. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the policy Monday during a visit to Flint. The policy covers hormonal contraceptives such as the pill, the patch, and the...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
fox2detroit.com
Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor
Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
Detroit News
Michigan clerks who gave away tabulators risk ability to run elections, letters show
Lansing — Michigan clerks who handed over voting tabulators to aid investigations into unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election could lose their ability to administer future elections unless they confirm they've stopped allowing unauthorized access to equipment. In Aug. 26 letters, Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
Comments / 10