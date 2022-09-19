ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

U-M nurses' union reaches tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine

A tentative contract agreement has been reached between some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine and the university, meaning a threatened strike has been averted. The nurses’ union released word of the tentative agreement late Wednesday night. The tentative pact comes after more than two months of nurses working without...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Tudor Dixon calls for resignation of state's top educator over LGBTQ training video

LANSING − Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon called Tuesday for the resignation of Michigan's top school official, citing Michigan Department of Education LGBTQ training materials she said coach teachers to hide information about students from students' parents. "Our schools have lost their way," Dixon said during a news conference held in front...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Dixon: Ed chief should resign, governor should appoint state superintendent

Republicans in Lansing directed their ire Tuesday at the state school chief’s defense of a training program that helps teachers working with LGBTQ students. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon held an event in front of the office building that houses the Michigan Department of Education while down the street at the Capitol, the Republican-controlled Senate adopted a resolution chastising Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?

The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Second Oxford school board member resigns, prompting parental concern

A second school board member from Oxford has resigned in less than a week, prompting questions by parents about why two elected officials would leave at the start of the school year as the district works to recover from the Nov. 30 school shooting. Korey Bailey, the board's treasurer, announced...
EDUCATION
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE
Spinal Column

Teacher of the Year receives a new car

“Stunned, surprised and wonderful” is the way Heritage Elementary kindergarten teacher Mallory Chiesa describes the moment when she was honored with a surprise parked just outside her school September 12. Chiesa received a two-year lease on a GMC Terrain as a reward for being named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year for Huron Valley Schools (HVS).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor

Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
MICHIGAN STATE

