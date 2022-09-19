Read full article on original website
New York State Free Fishing Day Is Coming Back
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
NY Comptroller Audits Binghamton Housing Authority
The New York State Comptroller is criticizing the Binghamton Housing Authority in a recent audit citing a lack of oversight of financial operations. The study reports the board and director did not adopt written policy and develop proper internal controls over cash disbursements and electronic payments. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office...
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Union-Endicott Tiger Nominated For Football Heart of a Giant Award
The New York Giants are off to a great start for the 2022 season. In fact, they are one of only three teams left in the NFC with an undefeated record joining Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. Yes, it's early but the Giants haven't been 2-0 since 2016. That is great...
City Can Begin Eminent Domain Action on Decaying Binghamton Plaza
At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the City can now begin eminent domain proceedings on the dilapidated Binghamton Plaza on the north side of the City. In a previous story on WNBF, Mayor Kraham announced the City's intent to take this action was...
Strange Cornell University Tradition Will Make You Scratch Your Head
A dragon, a phoenix, and an epic battle. What do those three things have in common? They are all part of a pretty bizarre (yet sort of fun-sounding) day at Cornell University in Ithaca. Every year in the month of March, students at the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art,...
New Cameras Don’t Deter Crime in Binghamton Parking Garage
Security cameras have been installed in an old city-owned parking facility but vehicle break-ins continue to be a problem. The new cameras were put in place several months ago at the State Street garage. City officials have not said whether live video from the devices is being monitored at police headquarters.
Grocery Store to Open at Former Endicott Bank Site
Renovation work is underway inside a building on Washington Avenue in Endicott which had housed a series of banks over last past six decades. Four partners are preparing to open a grocery store where a Citizens Banks branch office had been located until the company closed a year ago. The...
Up Up and Away! Super Cooper GOING GOLD For Childhood Cancer Awareness
September is "Childhood Cancer Awareness" Month and Super Cooper Saves the Day wants to let everyone know and to GO GOLD. Super Cooper Saves the Day was created in memory and honor of "Super" Cooper Busch. Cooper was an amazing 4 year old boy with Down Syndrome who battled leukemia...
Fire-Damaged Binghamton House Torn Down 228 Days After Blaze
A structure in a residential Binghamton neighborhood that was heavily damaged by fire last winter has finally been demolished. The burnt-out remains of the two-family house at 44 Lake Avenue in the First Ward had been an eyesore and what some called an "attractive nuisance" for more than seven months.
Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Holds Major Industry Discussion
The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its latest community building series which takes a look at agriculture, energy and transportation industries. The session, which is the third panel discussion, takes place Wednesday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton. The presentation is called "State...
Broome Passes 65K COVID Cases, Announces Test Kit Distribution
Broome County has passed 65,000 residents infected with COVID-19 as it begins distribution of thousands more home test kits. The County Health Department Friday, September 16 announced the pandemic total at 65,072. Another death was also added bringing the county morbidity to 552. Health officials continue to stress the importance...
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Count 6-Years After Liberty St. Shooting
A Binghamton man, convicted in a shooting 6 years ago, admits he had a loaded and unlicensed handgun two months ago. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Vernon Riddick has pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Authorities say, after...
Take A Walking Tour For The Spirits Of Binghamton’s Past
Everywhere you look, the signs for Halloween are there. It's that time of the year. Well, actually the first signs of Halloween began in some stores in mid-August. Maybe the early hype is trying to rival the Christmas season. And with the Halloween season upon us, we love to immerse...
🎥 VIDEO: Take A Tour Inside Binghamton University’s $60 Million Baseball Paradise
Earlier this year, we gave you a look at the new 60 million-dollar Binghamton University Baseball complex, through the lens and drone views courtesy of Frank Palmisano, who by the way, has produced many spectacular views of the Southern Tier from the skies above. The stadium was a $60 million...
Take a Look: Photos From Final Days of Ross Park Zoo’s Illumination for Conservation Lantern Fest
Ross Park Zoo’s Illumination for Conservation massive lighted lantern display is nearing the end of its two-month long run at the zoo on Binghamton's south side. Keep scrolling for photos from the spectacular display (and a little silliness.) Zoo director Philip Ginter says, as the days for the festival...
