Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
In June of 2021, my wife and I were finally able to have the wedding reception we dreamed of after privately tying the knot in a courthouse in front of strangers at the beginning of COVID lockdown. She looked absolutely beautiful in her wedding gown, but now that more than a year has passed, she's started to look for ways for her dress to have another life.
Binghamton unveiled two new roundabouts on Front Street in Binghamton not too long ago and people were quick to voice their opinions, even if they hadn't yet driven the roundabouts. Travelers in Broome County either love or hate the roundabouts- there's really no indifference when it comes to them. One...
Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins
After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 5, 2022 through Sept. 11, 2022 there were 103 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and eight traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Adrian D Benjamin, age 29 of Berkshire,...
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
We are seeing a slight decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as we move through the week.
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shutter four problem properties.
The City of Binghamton is working on a new climate action plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The Mayor’s office says this fall, the City will issue a request for proposals (RFQ) from firms to work with the City to develop the new environmental plan. Mayor Jared Kraham...
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
It seems like everything has a label on it these days, so when I saw a new label called “the sandwich generation,” I rolled my eyes a bit but the more I learned about the label, the more we realized how accurate it was. The sandwich generation refers...
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its latest community building series which takes a look at agriculture, energy and transportation industries. The session, which is the third panel discussion, takes place Wednesday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton. The presentation is called "State...
