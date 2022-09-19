ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail

Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Friendsville, PA
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Tunkhannock, PA
Broome County, NY
Government
98.1 The Hawk

Surprising Options to Donate Your Wedding Dress in New York

In June of 2021, my wife and I were finally able to have the wedding reception we dreamed of after privately tying the knot in a courthouse in front of strangers at the beginning of COVID lockdown. She looked absolutely beautiful in her wedding gown, but now that more than a year has passed, she's started to look for ways for her dress to have another life.
KINGSTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins

After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Lights#Local Life#Light Shows#Localevent#Festival Of Lights#St Nick#Tall Pines Players Club#The Forest Of Lights
96.1 The Breeze

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 5, 2022 through Sept. 11, 2022 there were 103 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and eight traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Adrian D Benjamin, age 29 of Berkshire,...
OWEGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem

I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
98.1 The Hawk

Plans for a Greener Binghamton in the Works

The City of Binghamton is working on a new climate action plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The Mayor’s office says this fall, the City will issue a request for proposals (RFQ) from firms to work with the City to develop the new environmental plan. Mayor Jared Kraham...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Holds Major Industry Discussion

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its latest community building series which takes a look at agriculture, energy and transportation industries. The session, which is the third panel discussion, takes place Wednesday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton. The presentation is called "State...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy