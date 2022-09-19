Read full article on original website
Related
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit amounts to an overwhelming victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White...
The Justice Department's dilemma over prosecuting politicians before an election
As the 2022 midterm campaigns approach Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, a federal probe into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents is testing an unwritten policy of the U.S. Justice Department. Some legal analysts have suggested that the so-called 60-day rule requires federal prosecutors to delay public actions during the final stages of an election to avoid influencing the perceptions of a candidate – or tipping the scale for or against a political party. This goal of political neutrality appears to be adhered to by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Both have largely...
US congressman accuses LIV CEO Greg Norman of promoting Saudi ‘propaganda’
Greg Norman faced accusations of promoting Saudi “propaganda” following meetings with Washington lawmakers, in which the Australian golfer sought to garner support for the Saudi-backed LIV Series in its bitter dispute with the PGA Tour. Norman, who serves as LIV’s CEO and has been the public face of...
Direct democracy doesn’t always deliver what you might think | Column
A statewide referendum in Kansas saw citizens overwhelmingly reject a plan to insert anti-abortion language into the state’s constitution in August. It comes as a slew of similar votes on abortion rights are planned in the coming months — putting the issue directly to the people after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Israel rolls out new omicron-tailored COVID-19 vaccines
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel on Thursday began administering doses of coronavirus vaccines tailored to fight the highly infectious omicron variant as its health authorities urged at-risk groups and those over 65 to get the shot. The rollout of the new vaccine follows Israel’s world-leading drive to vaccinate its population early in 2021. Health officials are now voicing growing concerns about increased COVID-19 infections in the upcoming winter. Arsen Arutiunian, an official with the Israeli healthcare provider Clalit, said that there had been “big demand” for the booster since the new campaign began. He said the clinic has been flooded with phone calls from people of all ages looking to schedule an appointment. “I received all of the previous vaccinations. So far, touch wood, I haven’t been infected even though my entire family has I’ve somehow become Teflon. And as they say, keeping healthy,” said Eytan Gurfinkel, a Tel Aviv resident.
US Senate ratifies treaty to phase down climate-warming HFCs from refrigerators and air conditioners – but what will replace them this time?
The U.S. Senate voted to ratify an international treaty on Sept. 21, 2022, and join 137 other countries in agreeing to phase out a class of climate-warming chemicals that are widely used as coolants in refrigerators, air conditioners and heat pumps. If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, don’t be surprised. These chemicals, called hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, were commercialized in the 1990s as a replacement for earlier refrigerants that were based on chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs. CFCs were destroying the ozone layer high in the Earth’s atmosphere, which is essential for protecting life from the Sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation. HFCs are less harmful...
‘By the skin of our teeth’: Britons return home after prisoner swap with Russia
The Britons surprisingly released by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine said they are “out of the danger zone” as they returned home on Thursday.Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who faced the death penalty in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, were among five Britons and 10 international captives, who were part of a large prisoner swap announced on Wednesday. The other three are John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill.Also set free were 205 Ukrainians and scores of Russians, in what was the largest prisoner swap of the war so far.A video later emerged of two men sitting on a plane...
Satellite imagery shows North Korea could soon conduct submarine missile test, US think tank says
North Korea could be preparing to conduct a submarine-launched ballistic missile test and it is appears ready to do it “on short notice” on Kim Jong-un’s orders, US-based think tanks have said.New satellite imagery has revealed new construction and barges at the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of the country, which is critical to North Korea’s new ballistic missile submarine (SSB).Six news barges and vessels were detected gathered around the submarine construction hall which was not previously present, according to the 38 North, a programme of nonpartisan think tank Stimson Centre which monitors North Korea.The images were...
Comments / 0