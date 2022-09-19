Read full article on original website
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
msn.com
Puppy's First Time Trying Sparkling Water Has Internet in Stitches: "Spicy"
The internet has been left in stitches after a video was uploaded showing a dog and a puppy trying sparkling water. In a viral video shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, two dogs can be seen tasting the bubbly water from a small container. Stephanie Wagner, from Saskatchewan,...
PETS・
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
msn.com
Mom Backed For Letting Teen Wear Controversial Color to Wedding: 'No No'
A post about a mother allowing her teenage daughter to don a "skater style" black dress to a wedding has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on the Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Bikeybikeface, the mom said her 14-year-old's style is "a bit [alternative], bit gothy" and that originally she'd wanted to wear a trouser suit.
