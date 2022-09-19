ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Puppy's First Time Trying Sparkling Water Has Internet in Stitches: "Spicy"

The internet has been left in stitches after a video was uploaded showing a dog and a puppy trying sparkling water. In a viral video shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, two dogs can be seen tasting the bubbly water from a small container. Stephanie Wagner, from Saskatchewan,...
Mom Backed For Letting Teen Wear Controversial Color to Wedding: 'No No'

A post about a mother allowing her teenage daughter to don a "skater style" black dress to a wedding has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on the Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Bikeybikeface, the mom said her 14-year-old's style is "a bit [alternative], bit gothy" and that originally she'd wanted to wear a trouser suit.
