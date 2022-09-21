ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say

By , and News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.

Police say 25-year-old Andrew Kampuries was last seen leaving the hospital Sunday night wearing brown-colored scrubs.

Kampuries was reported missing shortly thereafter.

Police believe he may be in the Massapequa area, and are asking anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the squad or dial 9-1-1.

