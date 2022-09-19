ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

What’s behind the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Google?

The Department of Justice’s landmark antitrust case against Google, originally filed in 2020, has started to heat up. The trial itself won’t start until next year, but last week attorneys from the DOJ and Google started to lay out their views in preliminary hearings. So, what is the...
LAW
marketplace.org

China’s economy is going through a phase

For years, China has been forecast to overtake the U.S. as top economic superpower. But recently, the world’s second-largest economy has been slowing under its zero-COVID policy. There’s also problems in its housing market, and its currency, the yuan, is falling. So what gives?. “It’s going through a...
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Taking stock of Big Tech and Russian energy with Europe’s Competition Commissioner

It’s been a busy year for Margrethe Vestager. For years, the European Commission’s Competition Commissioner worked to gather support for a set of landmark new rules to regulate the global technology industry. The Digital Markets and Digital Services Acts are guidelines that look to level the playing field for companies of all sizes, and protect consumers who want more control over their growing piles of personal data. In July, those rules got the green light from the European Parliament, and they’ll go into effect starting in the spring.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

How does the Fed’s quantitative (un)easing plan work?

The Federal Reserve continued its interest-rate-raising spree today to help curb inflation. The other thing the Fed has been working on is unwinding its “quantitative easing” program. One listener wants to know how that works. We’ll explain. Plus, why can members of Congress buy and sell stocks so freely? Isn’t that a conflict of interest? We’re wondering the same thing.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Deadline

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Bill To Allow News Outlets To Collectively Negotiate With Big Tech

The Senate Judiciary Committee cleared legislation that would give news outlets a reprieve from antitrust laws and allow them to band together to negotiate agreements with tech platforms. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act passed in a 15-7 vote, drawing bipartisan support. “We actually share the view that this is not about content. This is about negotiating prices,” said one of the bill’s key co-sponsors, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). She said the goal of the bill is to “allow local news organizations to get compensation when major titans, monopolies, like Facebook and Google, access their content. It wasn’t about facilitating negotiations about content.” She...
NFL
marketplace.org

A cautious approach to holiday hiring

Companies plan to hire fewer seasonal workers this year. Retailers are worried that inflation and fear of a potential recession will impact holiday spending. As economies worldwide struggle with inflation, Japan faces another problem: a weak yen. by Justin Ho. Sep 22, 2022. As many central banks raise interest rates,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Home And Abroad#Antitrust#European Union#Eu
marketplace.org

It costs how much to ship that? How one commission is tackling inflation at the ports

Before the pandemic, you could ship a 40-foot container across the ocean for about $1,300. By September of 2021, that price tag had ballooned to $11,000. While shipping fees today have come down from that peak, high prices and congestion at the ports remain. According to President Joe Biden, taming these freight costs is an integral part of bringing inflation back down.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades

After about 100 days of slow retreat, gasoline prices are going the wrong way again. AAA’s national average price for a gallon of gas ticked up Wednesday, then again Thursday. Back in March, President Joe Biden authorized the release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
marketplace.org

Germany is nationalizing its largest gas utility, Uniper

The German government announced Wednesday that it is nationalizing the energy utility Uniper. It’s the latest emergency move in Europe as the continent deals with an ongoing energy crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Until the invasion, Europe got a lot of its natural gas from Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy