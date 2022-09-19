Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes big change after rough start to season
The Cincinnati Bengals look like they might be experiencing a bit of an AFC Championship hangover, and Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to refocus after the rough start. Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he has any thoughts on the way people have reacted on social media to the Bengals’ 0-2 start. The star quarterback said that is not an issue for him because he does not have Instagram and Twitter right now.
Ja'Marr Chase perfectly summarizes Bengals' problems
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase isn’t one to mince words. The prime example was his pre-game comments about Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. And now he’s provided more proof in the wake of his team’s loss to those Cowboys in Week 2. Asked why the Joe Burrow-led...
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
Will the Bengals make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?
After an incredible run to the Super Bowl last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are now facing an 0-2 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. It’s still very early for this NFL season, but with Sunday's loss, the Bengals are now looking to do something that many teams in the league have not done since 1990 after starting 0-2 in making the playoffs.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
David Carr's Warning to the Bengals
David Carr, another number one draft pick who was beaten to a pulp behind a weak offensive line, has a warning to Joe B and the Bengals. He wonders at the lack of play action & a movable pocket, plus why Cincy doesn't keep in more blockers. Here's his take at Outkick.
Report: Steelers haven't discussed benching QB Mitchell Trubisky
Filling the cleats left behind by future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger was going to be a challenging task for whoever took the reins under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Even after selecting University of Pittsburgh standout Kenny Pickett in the first round of this year's draft, the...
The 5 biggest issues with the Bengals’ offense
The Bengals’ offense continues to disappoint. And by “continues,” I don’t mean for the second week in a row. I mean for the second year in a row. Cincinnati is home to a top-five quarterback (Joe Burrow), a top-five wide receiver (Ja’Marr Chase), a top-ten receiver (Tee Higgins), a top-twenty-five receiver (Tyler Boyd), and a top-ten running back (Joe Mixon).
Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown takes a sly dig at Dyami Brown as he claims he 'didn't see him on the field much' during Detroit's win over Washington after the Commanders WR was drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already been turning heads with his performances to start the season, but the second year player's latest comments off the field may turn even a few more of them. St. Brown has talked in the past about using the fact that...
Cincy Jungle staff picks for Thursday Night Football and open thread
Thursday Night Football features one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries when the Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is unfortunate that one of these teams will be sitting on top of the AFC North by the end of the night, but it is very early in the season still.
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins DNP again, Hayden Hurst goes full
One practice remains for the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare to face the New York Jets on Sunday, and it’s a big one for right tackle La’el Collins. Collins (back) missed practice for the second-straight day Thursday, but all hope may not be lost. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Collins will practice tomorrow and he feels good about the offensive lineman playing this weekend.
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited
The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
Week 3 Bengals vs. Jets preview with BLEAV’s Andrew Golden
It sounds like a storyline from “The Twilight Zone”, but the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals are entering must-win territory this week against the New York Jets. After inexplicably falling to 0-2, Zac Taylor’s team needs to start their ascension back to the top of the conference this week.
Drew Sample having knee surgery and is out indefinitely
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost tight end Drew Sample to a knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely. During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor announced that Sample will undergo knee surgery and be sidelined for several months. Sample left Sunday’s loss to Dallas with a knee injury...
David Carr analyzes Joe Burrow’s struggles
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t off to a great start. Turnovers, sacks and pressure in the pocket are all things that seem to have kept Burrow and the offense as a whole stuck in a rut to begin the season. There has been talk about the offensive line, Burrow’s pocket presence and the speed in which Burrow is getting rid of the ball. In reality, all of these things are factors that need to be addressed. Simply put, Burrow is getting hit far too much, regardless of who is to blame.
Where the Bengals stand in NFL Power Rankings Roundup Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals have not started the 2022 season as they had hoped. A difficult divisional loss at home to an inferior opponent in the wackiest way possible kicked off the season, then a 20-17 loss to a team lacking its superstar followed that up. Things are not trending positively....
Ja’Marr Chase speaks on Bengals offensive struggles
Things are not going well for the Cincinnati Bengals offense. You know it, I know it and obviously, Ja’Marr Chase knows it. After a slow start in Week 1, many looked for a bounce-back performance in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but we saw an arguably worse performance.
