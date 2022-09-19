Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t off to a great start. Turnovers, sacks and pressure in the pocket are all things that seem to have kept Burrow and the offense as a whole stuck in a rut to begin the season. There has been talk about the offensive line, Burrow’s pocket presence and the speed in which Burrow is getting rid of the ball. In reality, all of these things are factors that need to be addressed. Simply put, Burrow is getting hit far too much, regardless of who is to blame.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO