Conference play dominates volleyball slate
With many tournaments now in the rear-view mirror, the area's volleyball teams will focus on their respective conference opponents. In the Packerland Conference, Sevastopol travels to Peshtigo, Kewaunee hosts Algoma, and Sturgeon Bay heads to Green Bay NEW Lutheran. In the Northeastern Conference, Luxemburg-Casco hosts Wrightstown. All matches begin at...
Soccer recap: Five Clippers Score to lead the team over Green Bay East on The Clipper
Last night at Clark Field, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers Soccer team looked strong from defense to offense against the Red Devils from Green Bay East. The scoring for the Clippers with Porter Gigstead in the 13th minute (assisted by Klotz). Two minutes later, Isaac Schulz would find the back of the net in the 15th minute with his head, and this time Gigstead had the assist. That's where the game would be at halftime 2-0. Kayden Klotz would add the Clippers' 3rd goal (assisted by Rangel) in the 55th minute. The Red Devils would have a chance in the 56th when Hubbard would pick up a Yellow card in the penalty box leading to a PK. Huerta would take the kick for Green Bay, knocking it off the crossbar, and the round was covered up by keeper Jack Larson. Sturgeon Bay would add two more goals in the game's closing minutes (Alas-69th & Walker 76th), making the final score 5-0. The Clippers travel to Peshtigo Thursday and then host Green Bay Preble on Friday. A broadcast schedule of the games is available on the events calendar.
Cross country teams head to Mishicot
Several of the local cross country teams will make their way to Mishicot Thursday afternoon for a huge multi-team invitational. Luxemburg-Casco, Algoma, Gibraltar, Kewaunee, Sevastopol, Sturgeon Bay, and Southern Door will join West De Pere, Seymour, Brillion, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Chilton, Coleman, De Pere, Fox Valley Lutheran, Hilbert, Kiel, Little Chute, Manitowoc Lutheran, New Holstein, Oconto Falls, Ozaukee, Random Lake, Roncalli, Sheboygan Lutheran. Sheboygan Falls, Two Rivers, Oconto, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy, Bay Port, Oneida Nation, NEWCHAA (Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschoolers Athletic Associaton), Reedsville, Denmark, Wrightstown, Providence Academy (Green Bay), and St. Ignatius / Chesterton Academy for the Mishicot Bremser Invite.
Door County United Swimming hosts New London
The Door County United Swimming teams heads back to the Sturgeon Bay YMCA pool Thursday night as they host New London. The Door County United (DCU) Girls Swim Team brought home yet another win against Plymouth High School on Thursday 9/15/22. The junior varsity team's final score was 74-43, and the varsity team's final score was 122-52. The team scored points in all varsity events of the evening. Top scorers for the varsity team included Christy Braun (SBHS) and Cassie Rankin (SEV), who both finished first place in their individual events for the evening. Isabella Jimenez Seyfer (SBHS) assisted the team with top 5 finishes in all of her varsity events. Especially with her 3rd place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, where she beat her opponent by .03 seconds. Brooke Strege (SDHS) was yet another swimmer who finished in the top 3 for all her individual events, which helped the team score an additional 8 points. Overall the team’s hard work is paying off with success against teams of all sizes.
Rocky Bleier returns to Appleton for golf tournament
Rocky Bleier returns to his alma mater this week, and the community is buzzing with pride welcoming him home.
Tight race brewing for Run the Door
Several runners in the Run the Door series are in the running for earning bragging rights. Runners are running out of opportunities to add to their point totals with just a few races on the calendar. You can check out the list of upcoming points races below:. SEPT. 24 --...
DCU swimming heads to Wittenberg-Birnamwood
The Door County United swimming team hits the road again on Tuesday for a meet against Wittenberg-Birnamwood. The Door County United (DCU) Girls Swim Team brought home yet another win against Plymouth High School on Thursday 9/15/22. The junior varsity team final score was 74-43 and the varsity team final score was 122-52. The team scored points in all varsity events of the evening. Top scorers for the varsity team included Christy Braun (SBHS) and Cassie Rankin (SEV) who both finished first place in their individual events for the evening. Isabella Jimenez Seyfer (SBHS) assisted the team nicely with top 5 finishes in all of her varsity events. Especially with her 3rd place finish in the 100 yard freestyle where she beat her opponent by .03 seconds. Brooke Strege (SDHS) was yet another swimmer who finished in the top 3 for all of her individual events, which helped the team score an additional 8 points. Overall the team’s hard work is paying off with success against teams of all sizes.
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay is cutting ties with the Boy Scouts of America, impacting more than 500 members. On Tuesday, the Bay-Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America answered questions about the future of some of its scouting units during a zoom meeting.
24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)
Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
Victoria L. Link
Victoria Lynn Link, 68, of Brussels, formerly of West Allis, passed away late Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born April 25, 1954 in Milwaukee, the daughter of James Piloton Barroga and Restitita “Rita” Ablen (Focson) Barroga. Vicki grew up near N. 77th Street and W. Carmen Avenue in the Silver Spring neighborhood on the northwest side of Milwaukee. She grew up attending Holy Angels Parish and School. Vicki graduated from James Madison High School and went on to study nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she earned her bachelor’s degree. As a registered nurse, she cared for patients in emergency rooms, heart surgery, and eventually kidney dialysis at Froedert. She retired as an RN staff-level 4.
Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
Accident shuts down highway north of Sturgeon Bay
UPDATE: You can read an update about Wednesday's fatal accident by clicking this link. A potentially severe accident shut down a major Door County highway Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel began arriving at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Walker Road and State Highway 42/57 after 2:30 p.m. The Door County Sheriff’s Department quickly shut down northbound traffic on STH 42/57 at the roadway’s split near Mill Supper Club just before 3 p.m. The department also had to divert southbound traffic north of the accident scene.
3 Haunted Lighthouses You Need to Visit in Wisconsin This Fall
Door County, Wisconsin is a great place to visit at any point of the year, but in the Fall Door County is a magnificent sight to see. Home to some of the best fall colors and scenic drives, to say Door County is a Fall tourist hotpot is a major understatement.
Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year
You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
Algoma Utilities offering grant for EV chargers
You may see the first electric vehicle charging station popping up in the Algoma area soon. Algoma Utilities has a grant program that provides up to $5,000 for commercial businesses of Algoma Utilities to purchase and install electric vehicle chargers. Energy Services Manager Markie Bsherer says a few companies have expressed interest already.
Text message scam offers $150,000 of Oneida couple's Powerball winnings
There's a chance you've gotten a text claiming to be from Wisconsin Powerball winners Tammy and Cliff Webster. One message says the couple is donating $150,000 to 100 random people.
International pyrotechnics trade group announces 2023 convention to be held in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Pyrotechnics Guild International announced Monday it plans to hold its 2023 convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The event is planned for Aug. 5-11, 2023, and organizers hope to have everything they need at the race track or at nearby Kaukauna High School. The town...
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
