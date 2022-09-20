ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Kate Wears Identical Platinum Jubilee Dress in Black to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: See Photos

By Beth Shilliday
 2 days ago
So regal. Princess Kate (née Middleton), was the picture of sophisticated grace in her black dress at Queen Elizabeth II‘s state funeral on Monday, September 19. The stunning brunette wore a long-sleeved black coat dress and matching hat for the somber occasion.

The former Duchess of Cambridge, 40, also wore classic black heels and a pearl choker from the queen’s collection as she arrived at Westminster Abbey with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Her youngest son, Prince Louis, was seemingly not present. Moreover, Kate was not photographed with her husband, Prince William, upon arrival.

Kate wore the same Alexander McQueen coat dress in white to the Trooping the Color celebration during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, as she stood with her family next to the monarch on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. At the time, Kate paired the dress with a navy and white fascinator, along with sapphire and diamond earrings and a necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

William, 40, released a statement about the queen’s passing on behalf of himself and Kate on September 10. While acknowledging her 70 years of leadership, he wrote, “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

William and Kate share three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

At events leading up to the state funeral, Kate had impressed in a series of lovely black dresses that were always occasion-appropriate. When she and William greeted mourners outside Windsor Castle on September 10, the mother of three donned a classic long-sleeved black midi frock with a tiny belt that showed off her svelte figure. As per royal protocol, she wore hosiery with her dress, but in a black hue.

Kate never puts a foot wrong when it comes to dressing perfectly for every royal event she attends, including the most heartbreaking ones. She looked breathtaking at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021, when she wore a black Catherine Walker coat dress with a large bow that ran diagonally down from her left shoulder.

She donned a four-strand pearl choker that was loaned to her from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection, which had been worn by the late monarch, as well as William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, at public events. Kate topped off the look with a simple black fascinator with a small veil.

The royal beauty went a little less formal but equally classic when it came to the dress she chose for Prince Philip’s service of Thanksgiving on March 29. She donned a more easygoing black and white polka-dot Alessandra Rich dress that featured neat pleating underneath the fitted hips and belted waist. The button detailing on the shoulder was a nice touch, along with the slightly puffy long sleeves. The then-duchess topped off her look with a wide-brimmed black hat.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on September 8 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle, her summer home, at the age of 96. Upon her death, her first-born son, Prince Charles, became King Charles III. One of his first orders of business was to elevate Prince William and then-Duchess Kate to Prince and Princess of Wales, which he did in his April 9 televised address to the nation.

Scroll down to see photos of the Princess of Wales’ dress.

#British Royal Family#Princess Charlotte
