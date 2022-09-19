Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A Safe, Low-Cost, and Effective Smoking Cessation Treatment
A recent study demonstrates the safety and effectiveness of cytisine. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, cytisine may be a safe and effective smoking cessation treatment in lung cancer screening volunteers. Since the 1960s, Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid derived from Cytisus laburnum, has been...
MedicalXpress
Impacts of COVID on the immune system
So you've had COVID and have now recovered. You don't have ongoing symptoms and luckily, you don't seem to have developed long COVID. But what impacts has COVID had on your overall immune system?. It's early days yet. But growing evidence suggests there are changes to your immune system that...
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
msn.com
Major Causes of Shingles Virus!
After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
Long COVID Experts and Advocates Say the Government Is Ignoring 'the Greatest Mass-Disabling Event in Human History'
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is used to feeling like the only person in the country who still cares about COVID-19. He ignores the side-eye he gets for wearing an N95 mask at parties—a self-imposed policy that makes him “look odd” but kept him safe after a recent work dinner turned into a superspreader event. The oncologist, bioethicist, and professor at the University of Pennsylvania provides each of his students with an N95 and runs four HEPA air filters during lectures. He rolls down the windows when he gets in an Uber and goes hungry on planes so he can wear his mask the whole time. He’s given up one of his favorite pastimes—dining at restaurants—even now that many people don’t think twice about eating indoors.
healthcareguys.com
Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat
Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
Fact check: Misinterpretation leads to false claim about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy
Multiple studies have found people who received a COVID-19 vaccine just before or during early pregnancy were not at increased risk for miscarriage.
labroots.com
What are the side effects associated with CBD
CBD is known for its healing qualities, popular for easing everything from anxiety to chronic aches to TMJ. But while it’s non-intoxicating, and seen as safe for consumption, there can be downsides that users should be aware of. Like anything else, CBD has potential side effects that may affect some people more than others.
Urgent warning to young vapers like Phoebe Burgess as health experts say highly addictive e-cigarettes cause nasty diseases such as 'popcorn lung'
The fresh, crisp air of Bowral has taken on a cherry hue in recent months after Phoebe Burgess started smoking e-cigarettes. The mother of two, 33, was seen clutching a $30 cherry pomegranate-flavoured vape as she stepped out for coffee in Bellevue Hill, Sydney, on Tuesday. The ex-wife of NRL...
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
MedicalXpress
Anxiety, depression scores up in meniere disease, vertigo
Patients with Meniere disease (MD) and those with benign positional paroxysmal vertigo (BPPV) have higher average scores of anxiety and depression and higher severity of anxiety and depression than controls, according to a study published in the September-October issue of the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
msn.com
As Many Move On, Hundreds Are Still Dying From COVID-19 in the US
While COVID deaths have dropped, they are still a leading cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People are moving on with their lives, and while health officials say that's good, they also say we should be aware. We should get at least three doses of the COVID vaccine, and if really sick with COVID symptoms, get the life-saving drugs available.
labroots.com
Human Protein Crucial to Infection & Disease is Discovered
The pandemic virus SARS-CoV-2 caused many scientists to begin studying infectious disease, in search of ways to stop the pathogen. With cell culture models and CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, researchers were able to conduct huge screens of proteins to look for host cell factors that were aiding viral infection. In one study, investigators systematically turned off every gene in the genome of cells, looking for the gene knockouts that would enable cells to survive even when they were infected with a virus. In those surviving cells, the absent gene was likely preventing the virus from replicating.
labroots.com
Technology for Monitoring Tumors in Pre-Clinical Studies
Pre-clinical modeling, often using laboratory mice, is essential in developing life-saving therapies to treat cancer and other diseases. While mouse models remain a necessary component in translational research, they cannot mimic all aspects of human disease accurately. Thus, improving mouse models to more accurately represent human disease would significantly enhance and expedite drug development.
archyworldys.com
Expert assures that colon cancer could be prevented in up to 95% of cases
The director of the Medical-Surgical Center for Digestive Diseases, Gonzalo Guerra Azcona, has assured that colon cancer could be prevented in up to 95 percent of cases, if the entire target population is properly screened. “We understand the target population to be all people over 50 years of age, those...
msn.com
Why Do Senior People Have Problem With Swallowing
If you have any senior loved ones, you might have noticed that with growing age, they start to suffer from several health conditions. They struggle to lead a regular life. Swallowing difficulty is one of them. Difficulty swallowing is also known as Dysphagia, which is a common condition among senior...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of nose cancer?
Nasal or nose cancer typically refers to tumors that start in the paranasal sinus or nasal cavities. It is relatively rare and can go undetected until the tumor is large enough to block the airway or spread beyond the nose. This article reviews nose cancer symptoms, diagnosis, staging, and more.
verywellhealth.com
Iron Deficiency Anemia Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Approximately 30% of the global population has iron deficiency anemia, with women and children being the most affected. According to research from 1999 to 2018, the rates of iron deficiency anemia and mortality (death) associated with the condition have continued to rise in the United States. This article discusses how...
