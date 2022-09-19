Read full article on original website
Warm Temperatures Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. — A nice taste of Fall before we heat back up quickly Friday afternoon. Upper 80s to low/mid 90s likely with lots of sunshine. Over the weekend another cold front will move in dropping temps from the 90s Saturday to the 80s on Sunday. Rain chances look slim, but we'll keep a slight shower chance in for late Saturday.
Cold Front Moves In Tonight
TULSA, Okla. — A cold front will move in tonight and will sweep across Green Country through midday tomorrow. Cool air will be moving in, but the temperature forecast for tomorrow will be tricky. Along the OK/KS line, temps may hold in the low 70s to even mid 60s, meanwhile in the Tulsa metro, upper 70s to low 80s look likely. South of I-40, we'll still have 90s. A 20 to 30 degree difference is very likely from south to north tomorrow afternoon. Keep that mind depending on where you are, or where you plan to be.
Record Highs Before A Cold Front Arrives
Another day of warm temperatures is expected, but a couple of cold fronts could soon bring some relief. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Record highs are expected across the area on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching triple digits near and west of the Tulsa metro. The good news: we're tracking two cold fronts. The first arriving Thursday morning brings some relief for the northern third of the state. Hot weather returns Friday into Saturday before our next front ushers in seasonal weather early next week.
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Outage in Broken Arrow leaves 969 customers without power, PSO says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is investigating a power outage in Broken Arrow near S 177th E Ave and E Albany St that is impacting 969 customers. Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, PSO reported an outage that impacted 5,000 customers. “Fairly quickly, we were able...
Amazon-owned building in southwest Tulsa finishes construction, sits vacant
TULSA, Okla. — Is it a surprise Amazon project? Will it open at all? Those are some of the questions surrounding a building belonging to online e-commerce giant Amazon.com in southwest Tulsa. The building sits on South 49th West Avenue next to the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike. It finished...
Meals on Wheels in Tulsa opens new facility
Meals on Wheels in Tulsa officially opens a brand new facility near 51st Street and Darlington across from LaFortune Park.
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
Traffic Alert: Westbound US-412 closed near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at 4150 Road near Inola are closed due to several crashes Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic is reportedly backed up for about a mile, with wrecks seen on the bridge over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola.
Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims
Three teens died in a crash in Sand Springs on September 15th. Two other teens are recovering after the crash.
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
RV bursts into flames in Town West
Shortly before 9 p.m Monday, a motorhome caught fire on Old Highway 66 behind Harbor Freight in Town West Shopping Center. Sapulpa Residents Ben and Melissa Miller were coming back from Tulsa on Skelly Drive when they saw smoke and flames rising above the Harbor Freight. Thinking the store was on fire, they drove into the shopping center parking lot and discovered that the fire was behind the store. Melissa Miller said the heat from the flames was so intense she could feel it standing at the edge of the parking lot.
Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman from Logan County. Authorities are looking for Elaine Jackson. She reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon near West Canyon Road in Logan County. She reportedly had a black and white dog with a red leash.
Nowata County pallet factory catches fire for second time in two months
NEW ALLUWE, Okla. — Multiple structures including two homes are damaged after a factory fire in Nowata County Sunday night. Several agencies were called to the fire at a pallet factory in New Alluwe just before midnight. This is the second fire in lass than a month at the...
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
Tulsa police arrest man wanted for murder
TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday evening, Tulsa police arrested a man charged with Second-Degree-Murder. On Sept. 15, Juan Blanco was charged with Second-Degree-Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Blanco was arrested on Sept. 21. An affidavit said Blanco was dating Jackie Littrell, who’s death in July...
Mother of Sand Springs crash victim describes devastating loss of 16-year old daughter
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The community of Sand Springs continues to grieve, as the first of three funerals for the Charles Page High School students killed in last Thursday’s single vehicle collision was held at Broadway Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon. FOX23 met with Kori Fletcher, the mother of...
21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
