Tulsa, OK

kjrh.com

Warm Temperatures Return Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A nice taste of Fall before we heat back up quickly Friday afternoon. Upper 80s to low/mid 90s likely with lots of sunshine. Over the weekend another cold front will move in dropping temps from the 90s Saturday to the 80s on Sunday. Rain chances look slim, but we'll keep a slight shower chance in for late Saturday.
kjrh.com

Cold Front Moves In Tonight

TULSA, Okla. — A cold front will move in tonight and will sweep across Green Country through midday tomorrow. Cool air will be moving in, but the temperature forecast for tomorrow will be tricky. Along the OK/KS line, temps may hold in the low 70s to even mid 60s, meanwhile in the Tulsa metro, upper 70s to low 80s look likely. South of I-40, we'll still have 90s. A 20 to 30 degree difference is very likely from south to north tomorrow afternoon. Keep that mind depending on where you are, or where you plan to be.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Record Highs Before A Cold Front Arrives

Another day of warm temperatures is expected, but a couple of cold fronts could soon bring some relief. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Record highs are expected across the area on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching triple digits near and west of the Tulsa metro. The good news: we're tracking two cold fronts. The first arriving Thursday morning brings some relief for the northern third of the state. Hot weather returns Friday into Saturday before our next front ushers in seasonal weather early next week.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Traffic Alert: Westbound US-412 closed near Inola

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at 4150 Road near Inola are closed due to several crashes Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic is reportedly backed up for about a mile, with wrecks seen on the bridge over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola.
sapulpatimes.com

RV bursts into flames in Town West

Shortly before 9 p.m Monday, a motorhome caught fire on Old Highway 66 behind Harbor Freight in Town West Shopping Center. Sapulpa Residents Ben and Melissa Miller were coming back from Tulsa on Skelly Drive when they saw smoke and flames rising above the Harbor Freight. Thinking the store was on fire, they drove into the shopping center parking lot and discovered that the fire was behind the store. Melissa Miller said the heat from the flames was so intense she could feel it standing at the edge of the parking lot.
KRMG

Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman from Logan County. Authorities are looking for Elaine Jackson. She reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon near West Canyon Road in Logan County. She reportedly had a black and white dog with a red leash.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police arrest man wanted for murder

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday evening, Tulsa police arrested a man charged with Second-Degree-Murder. On Sept. 15, Juan Blanco was charged with Second-Degree-Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Blanco was arrested on Sept. 21. An affidavit said Blanco was dating Jackie Littrell, who’s death in July...
TULSA, OK

