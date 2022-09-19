TULSA, Okla. — A cold front will move in tonight and will sweep across Green Country through midday tomorrow. Cool air will be moving in, but the temperature forecast for tomorrow will be tricky. Along the OK/KS line, temps may hold in the low 70s to even mid 60s, meanwhile in the Tulsa metro, upper 70s to low 80s look likely. South of I-40, we'll still have 90s. A 20 to 30 degree difference is very likely from south to north tomorrow afternoon. Keep that mind depending on where you are, or where you plan to be.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO