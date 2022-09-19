Read full article on original website
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Bakeries In Columbus
The quickest way to start craving cupcakes is to follow a whole bunch of bakeries on Instagram. Columbus has a fair share of bakeries and let’s face it, they’re all delicious. The following confectioneries stand out from the rest because, well, just look at these photos! If you weren’t sold on one of these sweet shops before, you will be now.
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Afra Grill Owner Faces Federal Charges; Wine Shop Coming to Linworth
Abdirahman “Abcos” Ahmed, the owner of Columbus’ popular Afra Grill, has been charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a $250 million pandemic relief fraud scheme. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 47 defendants, alleging they stole millions of dollars that were meant to provide food to needy children during the pandemic. Federal officials are describing it as the largest COVID-19 relief fraud scheme to date. Ahmed, who owns property in Delaware County, was owner and operator of now-closed Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which allegedly “received more than $16 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The Columbus Dispatch has more here. Afra Grill first opened in 2020 at 1635 Morse Road, and the fast-casual East African eatery was named one of Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants in 2021. This year, Ahmed opened a second Afra Grill location at Easton Town Center. We reached out to Ahmed, who often goes by "Chef Abcos,” but he has not yet responded.
Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' To Feature Columbus Restaurant
The mayor of Flavortown has returned to Columbus!
Venezuelan Eatery Closes Its Doors But Will Open New Food Service
It had become a favorite for Delaware Countians seeking South American cuisine with a Venezuelan flair. Unfortunately, The Porch Ohio has found it necessary to close its doors at 5808 Columbu Pike recently after examining options for staying open. In a statement on Facebook, owners shared:. “After several weeks reviewing...
Dinner from Windward Passage tastes like home
👋 Alissa here. As someone who grew up in a Lake Erie town, there's no delicacy quite as nostalgic as a deep-fried perch dinner.Sadly, they aren't easy to find around these parts.Yes, but: Windward Passage, which celebrates 50 years in business next year, has me hooked with a meal that tastes just like home.⚓ Vibe check: Entering this old-school staple is like stepping back into an old-timey ship at sea. Oars, ropes, bells and lanterns hang on the wood-paneled walls. A large helm and the wafting scent of seafood greets you at the door.What I ate: Six big pieces of...
614now.com
Inventive Dublin eatery permanently closes
An inventive and fast-casual Indian eatery has closed its doors for good. Curry Up Indian Grill, which was located at 6181 Sawmill Rd., at the intersection of Sawmill Road and W. Dublin-Granville Roads, has closed. The concept closed earlier this year. It was originally opened by Vishal Patel in October...
visitdublinohio.com
Where to Find the Best Chicken Wings in Dublin, Ohio
No matter what team you're rooting for, there’s one thing that we can all agree is needed for a football game, chicken wings! They’re crispy, they’re saucy and there’s plenty to try in Dubin. Here’s where you can find the best chicken wings in Dublin, Ohio.
columbusnavigator.com
Your Guide To The Best Central Ohio Fall Festivals
It’s almost fall. Before we know it, the air will be crisp, the leaves will be changing their color, and the harvest season will officially begin. Go ahead, get excited. Autumn is one of the busiest seasons in Central Ohio. There are tons of festivals, celebrating just about everything you could imagine. There are obvious festivals celebrating pumpkins. There are unique festivals, like the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. And then there are the festivals that are just plain fun.
columbusunderground.com
Two University District Church Properties for Sale
Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
columbusnavigator.com
Columbus Children’s Theatre Is Opening Its 60th Season With Newsies
As any former theater kid will tell you, there’s something magical about show time. The performing arts can have such a profound experience on kids, and I should know, because that’s exactly what happened to me. I was very fortunate to grow up in an artistic family. I had four older sisters who set the bar really high, whether it was singing in choir, playing in band, or acting on stage.
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
columbusnavigator.com
The 8 Best Things To Do At Highbanks Metro Park
Highbanks Metro Park is one of the most popular parks in Columbus. Highbanks Metro Park is named for its impressive, 100-foot-high shale bluff that towers over the Olentangy River. The park features 10 different trails, reservable and non-reservable shelters, and a variety of areas perfect for activities like fishing, biking, canoeing/kayaking, sledding, and more.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
columbusunderground.com
Work Starting on Newark Development
Work is scheduled to start soon on the Landing at Newark Station, a three-building, 108-unit apartment development near downtown Newark. The apartments will fill in about two acres of the former White-Westinghouse factory site at 325 W. Main St., a property that is being redeveloped by Columbus-based Horus and Ra Development in partnership with Zero Percent. The new buildings will sit next to the Yard, an outdoor events center with volleyball courts that opened last year.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
