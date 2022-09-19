ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
dgmlive.com

SYRACUSE AND RIDGEFIELD CANCELLED

Having successfully toured the USA with 20 people in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic, it is somewhat ironic that the very moment that the US president Joe Biden declares the pandemic to be at an end, Robert Fripp contracts Covid. We have cancelled the shows in Syracuse and Ridgefield, and are hopeful that he may be recovered in time for the show in Boston 22nd Sep.
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Frequent power outages impacting residents more since pandemic hit

Tompkins County is no stranger to power outages, particularly in rural neighborhoods, but prior to the pandemic, most outages were little more than an annoyance. Unless a person depended on power for life-sustaining medical equipment, outages were usually a nuisance that meant having to reset clocks around the house after work or after waking up, but not much else.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Speed limit lowered on Mechlenburg Road in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
ITHACA, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 713 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Carlton Ladue Jr. to Dennis and Linda Corson for $80,000. On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 47 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocket Mortgage LLC to Roger McKee for $35,555.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews put out house fire in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
NEWFIELD, NY
traveltasteandtour.com

Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY

The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New SRO Contract in Owego Rushed

A new contract in the Village of Owego to introduce more school resource officers into the district was rushed and did not follow the necessary steps before it was signed. Laura Spencer, a Village of Owego board trustee, was the only member to vote no. She says when she read the contract, she immediately noticed the hasty process left a lot of things out.
OWEGO, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Jon Dates recounts family’s car dealership

If the legendary Dates Chevrolet Company were still standing at 308 Main St. in Groton today, it would be 105 years old this year. Many still remember it fondly — particularly Jon H. Dates, whose grandfather, John Dates, opened the automotive sales and repair establishment in 1917. John owned,...
GROTON, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Councilors raise questions about proposed trash collection pilot program

Syracuse common councilors have a number of questions as the Walsh Administration tries to move forward with the next step in overhauling its trash collection system. Councilors are being asked to approve a one-year, roughly half million dollar agreement with Waste Management of New York for a pilot program using automated trucks and new trash carts. Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham says the contractor would be assigned to specific neighborhoods for about 3 to 4 months at a time.
SYRACUSE, NY

