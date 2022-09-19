ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
FLORIDA STATE
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
FORT MYERS, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Holds Solid Lead Over Charlie Crist in New Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released on Wednesday. Suffolk University released a poll for USA Today of likely voters in Florida which shows DeSantis with 48 percent of those surveyed with Crist, who was elected governor in 2006 when he was a Republican, with 41 percent. Crist won the Democratic primary last month while DeSantis faced no opposition in the Republican primary.
FLORIDA STATE
Donald Trump
eagleeye.news

[Brief] DeSantis replaces four BCPS school board members

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed four members of the Broward County School Board on Aug. 26 for negligence of duty. The members removed were Board Chair Laurie Rich Levinson, Board Vice Chair Patricia Good and Board Members Donna Korn and Ann Murray. This came after a grand jury report recommending...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees

At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State

Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY

After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
KARK

Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

