Cowboys LB Micah Parsons appeared unstoppable vs Bengals

 3 days ago
Week 2 in the NFL saw the Dallas Cowboys take on the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals this week. Although the Bengals were coming off a heartbreaking loss in their season opener, their offense is still known as one of the most explosive in the league. In order to come out victorious, the Dallas defense had to keep the offense in the game as they dealt with some growing pains. Dan Quinn’s unit did just that.

Leading the way, once again, was star LB Micah Parsons. In what ended as a dominant defensive performance, from top to bottom the defense completely shut down the Bengals high-powered offense. For 55 minutes, this unit allowed only nine points on three field goals while forcing five punts. Parsons and company got to QB Joe Burrow on six occasions but forced over a dozen pressures, seven of which came from Parsons alone.

As usual, Parsons blitzed from a multitude of positions, however the defensive left side was his main spot in the first half. This, of course, had him matched up against former Cowboy RT La’el Collins. It’s fair to say Parsons got the best of his former teammate.

The second half started off with more of the same as just two minutes in Parsons would come off the opposite side and take down Burrow for his second of the day.

Micah Parsons has now proved twice his rookie of the year campaign was not a fluke. In fact, Parsons is on historic pace for his age.

