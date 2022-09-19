Read full article on original website
Related
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
New Edition of Arthur D. Little’s Innovation Magazine Focuses on Business Resilience
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published The New Resilience – Innovating From Resources To Customers – the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. This issue focuses on the different ways that businesses can meet the challenges of recent years, from resource management to creative thinking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005785/en/ Arthur D. Little Prism S2 2022: The New Resilience - Innovating from Resources to Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
Smartsheet ENGAGE Showcases Platform Innovation that Helps Teams Adapt, Scale and Amplify Their Work
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today revealed new product innovation and customer achievements during ENGAGE, its annual customer conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005572/en/ At ENGAGE 2022, Smartsheet announced new product innovation so teams can adapt quickly, work together effectively, and scale confidently. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Korean president urges shared technology, innovation
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the need for wealthy nations to share their advanced technologies and innovations with developing countries, particularly when it comes to closing the education gap and fighting infectious diseases. “In the era of digital sophistication, one of the most urgent tasks for the global community and the U.N. is promoting global cooperation to narrow the digital divide which exacerbates polarization between nations,” Yoon told leaders gathered in New York Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly. Yoon said his country will continue to widely share its advanced digital technology and data, “and spare no effort in providing support and in investing in education.” He also noted that South Korea has helped accelerate research and development for COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines by pledging $300 million toward the ACT-A, a global initiative that pools together resources from governments, health organizations, scientists, businesses and philanthropists to counteract the pandemic. At the same time, the country is increasing its contribution to the Global Fund to fight against infectious diseases including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
TechCrunch
Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups
Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
Billboard
Amy Thomson Leaves Hipgnosis to Launch Rights Management Platform
Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s chief catalog officer Amy Thomson is stepping down from her role at the end of September to market a customizable version of the catalog management platform she built while at the company. Thomson has been the in-house expert managing the song catalogs acquired by the Merck...
TechCrunch
Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data
Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
Gizmodo
Slack Has The Key To A Great Developer Experience
To build a true platform carries a responsibility that not all enterprise products are ready to take on — to give as much as you get, listen more than you speak, and honor the trust it takes to build on top of your product. But in return, you get more than you could ever accomplish alone.
getnews.info
Ace every paper with Dissertation Zone – the experts in academic writing
Dissertation Zone provides high-quality essays and academic writing services. The platform allows students to focus on other important aspects of their studies while leaving tedious and difficult tasks likewriting a dissertation or an essay to experts in the field. USA Providing a great option to students who want to order...
US News and World Report
Net Zero Investor Group Members Set More Short-Term Emissions Targets
(Reuters) - The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) said on Tuesday that nearly two thirds of its members had set short-term goals to cut portfolio emissions in line with capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius as "the clock is ticking" on climate change. NZAOA, which is composed of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data
When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
Platform9 Introduces Arlon: An Open Source Project To Enable Cloud Native Scale
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Platform9, the leader in helping enterprises with a better way to go cloud native, today announced the launch of its latest open source project, Arlon. Arlon defines a powerful unified architecture that leverages GitOps, declarative APIs, and Kubernetes to manage and reconcile state of both infrastructure (clusters and underlying resources) as well as workloads (apps and configurations). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005378/en/ Arlon is a tool that helps manage Kubernetes clusters, configurations, and applications lifecycle in a more structured and scalable way. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness
Instacart plans to focus IPO on selling employee shares
Instacart Inc. doesn’t plan to raise much capital in its initial public offering and instead plans to have most of the listing come from the sale of employees’ shares, said people familiar with its thinking. In meetings with prospective investors in recent weeks, Instacart executives said they didn’t...
Nordic Flair Training Program Turns to Innovation to ‘Future-Proof’ Region’s Industry
Five years ago, the Finnish Film Affair launched the first edition of its Nordic Flair training program, an initiative designed to offer career development for film professionals from across the Nordic region that takes place parallel to the Helsinki International Film Festival — Love & Anarchy. This year’s event focuses on sales agents, distributors, buyers and broadcast commissioners working in one or more of the Nordic countries and is designed to offer participants the tools to innovate new sales and distribution models, scout emerging Nordic filmmaking talent and lead their professional teams through challenging times. “There are many Nordic talents working internationally...
Agency YMU Acquires Majority Stake in Digital Sports Mgmt
U.K. talent agency YMU has announced it is expanding into gaming and sports marketing with the integration of Digital Sports Mgmt (DSM) into its sports division. YMU has acquired a majority stake in DSM, which was launched in 2016 by Rob Wadsworth and Tom Henderson. DSM has worked with clients including EA Sports, Sorare, Avery Dennison and Warner Bros, as well as representing gaming talent such as Danny Aarons, ShaunaGames, and AJ3. As part of the merger, YMU’s services will expand to include esports consultancy, sports marketing, sponsorship brokerage, licensing, and live production.“YMU and Digital Sport Mgmt’s partnership strengthens our position at...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Phys.org
How digital technologies and remote work affect well-being
Many people are kept from falling asleep by thoughts that revolve around work even after the workday is over. In collaboration with Professor Sandra Ohly from the University of Kassel, Professor Marcel Kern, Head of the Work and Health research group at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, investigates how digital technologies and remote work affect well-being.
Comments / 0