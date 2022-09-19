Here’s Why Many High Income Earners Struggle With Controlling Their Finances And How To Turn It Around, According To The Industry Leader Hubris Global Wealth Management

Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security
The U.S. government is not hiding the fact that the longer you wait to collect Social Security, the more money you collect. In fact, the concept is fairly straightforward. Here’s the deal, straight from the U.S. Social Security Administration. If you start receiving retirement benefits at age . ....
Bank of America says the ‘inflation genie is out of the bottle’ and it could take years for it to go down again
In case anyone thought that sky-high inflation would be easy to control this year, Bank of America has some bad news for you. “The inflation genie is out of the bottle,” researchers at the bank wrote in a Wednesday research note, adding that it could be a long time before it goes back to normal.
The Fed raising rates to over 5% wouldn't be surprising, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
The Fed may raise its policy rate as high as 5%, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said. Despite the volatility that could bring to stocks, the Fed risks making a policy error if doesn't go far enought to contain inflation. "The Fed has to be prepared to stay the course,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession
A "deep recession" in the housing market may lead the Fed to hike rates by less than expected in November, said Pantheon Macroeconomics. The Fed may opt to raise rates by 50 basis points instead of 75 basis points, which is what investors were widely pricing in. Sentiment among homebuilders...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns the US economy has tough days ahead - and blames the Fed for painful inflation
Carl Icahn has warned the US economy is going downhill, blamed the Federal Reserve for stubborn inflation, and touted the bargains available for bold investors. "The worst is yet to come," the billionaire investor said about the economic outlook during MarketWatch's "Best New Ideas in Money Festival" on Wednesday. "Inflation...
No one is using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says
JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted. JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, argues cryptocurrency has “a niche use case” and said the demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has seen a drastic decline in the past six months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stocks are set to be pummeled by more volatility as companies head into a season of weak earnings, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for more pain as corporate earnings are likely to weaken, Charles Schwab said. It pointed to a low rate beat-rate and low earnings growth estimates in the S&P 500 as cause for concern. Shares of companies that missed earnings estimates were down about 4% in the last...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
Motley Fool
XRP Climbs 20% Over the Past Week, Despite Continued Volatility in the Crypto Sector
XRP's parent company Ripple filed a motion for summary judgement on the cryptocurrency's battle with the SEC. This motion seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that previous token issuances were not securities offerings. The outcome of this case matters a great deal not only for XRP's value moving forward, but...
The 10-year US Treasury yield just hit its highest level since 2011 ahead of the Fed's rate hike decision
The 10-year US Treasury yield surged to its highest level since 2011 on Monday, hitting a high of 3.51%. Monday's surge in Treasury yields came a day ahead of the Fed's upcoming rate hike decision. Treasury yields could keep soaring, with Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton expecting a surge to 4%...
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a $2 billion misstep by dumping Occidental stock then piling back in 18 months later
Berkshire Hathaway made a $2 billion error by selling Occidental Petroleum stock in 2020. Warren Buffett's company sold nearly 48 million shares for less than a quarter of their value today. Berkshire has rebuilt its stake in the energy group at triple the cost this year. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway...
US News and World Report
Net Zero Investor Group Members Set More Short-Term Emissions Targets
(Reuters) - The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) said on Tuesday that nearly two thirds of its members had set short-term goals to cut portfolio emissions in line with capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius as "the clock is ticking" on climate change. NZAOA, which is composed of...
CNBC
India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec
India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
Home prices see biggest drop in 9 years, thanks to higher mortgage rates
The super-heated housing market is cooling off. Home prices have fallen about 6% since their peak in June. The pace of sales also fell for the 7th straight month.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Solana (SOL) Has Potential for Explosive Gains Next Bull Run – Here Are His Price Targets
A popular crypto strategist is analyzing Solana’s (SOL) potential price path in relation to Bitcoin’s (BTC) possible explosion during the next bull market. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers unveils to his 444,000 subscribers a strategy for predicting Solana’s value in the future.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed crypto as dangerous - and called bitcoin a Ponzi scheme
Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin and some other crypto as "decentralized Ponzi schemes." The JPMorgan CEO said they enable theft, money laundering, and other crimes. However, Dimon touted blockchain and said he would welcome a properly regulated stablecoin. Jamie Dimon has doubled down on his disdain for bitcoin and some other...
Sovereign bond yields not yet reached a summit - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The latest turmoil in major sovereign debt markets is far from over as bond strategists in a Reuters poll expected yields to stay elevated well into next year, with risks firmly skewed towards their moving higher than currently predicted.
Comments / 0