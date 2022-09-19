ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sportscasting

NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit

Kevin Harvick has taken direct aim at NASCAR, criticizing the organization for issues with the Next Gen car and its "crappy-ass parts." This week the organization fired back. The post NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
MOTORSPORTS
Distractify

'Street Outlaws' Star Wayne Smozanek Passed Away in February 2022

Most drag racing fans are probably familiar with the Discovery Channel’s hit show Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. Over the years, the series has shed a light on street racing culture throughout various cities in the U.S. Not only are these racers able to gain street cred and bragging rights for their feats, they’re also able to bring home cash prizes, which makes the stakes even higher. That said, many of the racers have been able to make a name for themself — including Wayne Smozanek.
CELEBRITIES
Racing News

NASCAR addresses ‘crappy parts’ on NextGen at Bristol

Many drivers went behind the wall with power steering issues in the Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Next Gen took the green on the highbanked short track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite a race earlier this season on the Bristol Dirt track, this was the first time the car saw the high loads on the concrete oval.
MOTORSPORTS

