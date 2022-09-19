Read full article on original website
Toyota president: Kyle Busch's Darlington and Bristol engine problems had something in common
Kyle Busch’s engine failures at Darlington and Bristol were related. Busch had engine problems in two of the first three races of the playoffs and ended up getting eliminated before the second round because of them. Busch missed out on the second round by two points after he had to retire early at Bristol because of that engine problem.
NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit
Kevin Harvick has taken direct aim at NASCAR, criticizing the organization for issues with the Next Gen car and its "crappy-ass parts." This week the organization fired back. The post NASCAR Official Fires Back at Kevin Harvick After Driver Turns His Harshly Critical ‘Crappy-Ass Parts’ Comment Into a Profit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage While Performing in Arizona
Tim McGraw can always count on his fans (and security team) to support him -- sometimes literally. The country crooner was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona on Saturday when he seemingly lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage. The moment...
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Meet Pro Drag Race Royalty — 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Star Kayla Morton
Among the drivers who risk their lives every week on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is drag race royalty, Kayla Morton. As the daughter of ex-Pro Stock racer Stanley Morton, Kayla’s made name for herself both on and off the track. She, her dad, and her boyfriend Chris “Boosted...
Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward
The Toyota teams weren't on the same page as Kyle Busch desperately attempted to hang on to a playoff spot at Bristol. The post Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dr. Diandra Diagnoses the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely to Bump Into Each Other
An NBC racing analyst researched which drivers get tangled up in the same wrecks most often. Her work all but predicted what then happened at Bristol. The post Dr. Diandra Diagnoses the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely to Bump Into Each Other appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'Street Outlaws' Star Wayne Smozanek Passed Away in February 2022
Most drag racing fans are probably familiar with the Discovery Channel’s hit show Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. Over the years, the series has shed a light on street racing culture throughout various cities in the U.S. Not only are these racers able to gain street cred and bragging rights for their feats, they’re also able to bring home cash prizes, which makes the stakes even higher. That said, many of the racers have been able to make a name for themself — including Wayne Smozanek.
WWE Spoils Return Of Legend at Extreme Rules
Little more warning next time please. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of what all of them are doing. There are a lot of different ways to present WWE’s collection of stars, but sometimes they go away for a bit before getting to come back and showcase themselves again. That is the case with a certain WWE legend, but now we know when he will be back.
NASCAR addresses ‘crappy parts’ on NextGen at Bristol
Many drivers went behind the wall with power steering issues in the Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Next Gen took the green on the highbanked short track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite a race earlier this season on the Bristol Dirt track, this was the first time the car saw the high loads on the concrete oval.
