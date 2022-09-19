Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Parkland shooter’s brother says he pulled out of testifying due to ‘harassment,’ plans to sue county
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The brother of the Parkland school shooter pulled out of voluntarily testifying in his brother’s defense in his ongoing death penalty trial owing to “years of harassment” by Broward County and intends to sue the county, he said in a social media post.
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Former Palm Beach County Mayor & Democrat Endorses DeSantis For Governor
County Commissioner Dave Kerner worked closely with DeSantis on some COVID-related issues while serving as Mayor. He cites the governor's support for law enforcement for his endorsement.
thewestsidegazette.com
Milestone for Miami: First Haitian American Nominee for U.S. Attorney
Miami attorney Markenzy Lapointe, a former U.S. Marine and federal prosecutor who was raised in Haiti and Liberty City, was nominated Thursday by President Joe Biden to become the next U.S. attorney in South Florida. If confirmed by the Senate, Lapointe, 54, would become the first Black lawyer to serve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago.
‘I Will Not Receive a Fair Trial’: Parkland School Shooter Asks ‘Prejudiced’ Judge to Disqualify Herself for Lashing Out at Defense Attorneys
Lawyers for Nikolas Cruz, the admitted Parkland, Florida school shooter, filed a motion on Friday — and then filed a corrected version of virtually the same document on Saturday — to ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer to disqualify herself from presiding over a proceeding that could result in the death penalty for Cruz.
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Click10.com
Facing possible removal, report casts doubt on Sheriff Tony’s self-defense claim in ‘90s shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – After the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony “misused his public position” when he allegedly lied to get his first job at the Coral Springs Police Department, a report obtained by Local 10 News casts doubt on his self-defense claim in a 1993 shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid
Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
Florida Mother-Daughter Duo Defrauds Medicaid Out Of More Than $100,000
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Miami-Dade Police Department today arrested Andrea Lozada Granados and Virna Granados for defrauding the Medicaid Program out of more than $100,000. The mother-daughter duo allegedly billed Medicaid for psycho-social rehabilitation services never rendered for six
Click10.com
Broward mother pleads for help to find son’s killer, announces lawsuit against store
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a man shot and killed at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store in March shared a plea for help finding the suspect and announced a lawsuit against the store where the murder took place. Fort Lauderdale resident Steven Black, 34, was gunned down...
WSVN-TV
Manslaughter charges dropped for three nurses at nursing home where residents died after Hurricane Irma in 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - When the air conditioning in a Hollywood nursing home went out during Hurricane Irma in 2017, it got so hot inside that 12 residents died in the days and weeks that followed. For years, prosecutors have been pursuing a case against the nursing home administrator and three nurses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami New Times
Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees
At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
cw34.com
Riviera Beach looks for new police chief following the resignation of previous one
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is looking for a new Chief of Police. The City is poised for a new beginning and is steadfast in recruiting and attracting professionals who posses the intuitiveness, ethics, integrity, and passion to place the right decision above the popular decision."
Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
eagleeye.news
[Brief] DeSantis replaces four BCPS school board members
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed four members of the Broward County School Board on Aug. 26 for negligence of duty. The members removed were Board Chair Laurie Rich Levinson, Board Vice Chair Patricia Good and Board Members Donna Korn and Ann Murray. This came after a grand jury report recommending...
iheart.com
Man threatens cousins after they evict his sister from their Florida home
Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida man was arrested after threatening his cousins at gunpoint after they evicted his sister from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs was arrested by police after confronting two cousins outside of their home on the 2600 block of Northwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale last week.
BREAKING: Heron Bay Golf Course Purchase Passes City Commission 4-1
In front of a room packed with Heron Bay residents and an audience that extended outside of the city commission chambers, the Parkland City Commission held their final vote on purchasing 65 acres of the former Heron Bay Golf Course. At their Wednesday meeting, the city commission voted 4-1 to...
ANOTHER KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH ARREST
EIGHTH KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED SINCE MAY! CONVICTED FELON. Resident Charged, Handcuffed, Jailed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What is going on in Kings Point? Once the aspirational haven of senior living for so many, it’s rapidly turning into the bad senior […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 1