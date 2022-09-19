Read full article on original website
LA CROSE TALK PM: County Board chair Monica Kruse on yearly budget, homeless plan, childcare, roads
La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse in the WIZM studio Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) We hit touched a vast amount of topics on...
Wisconsin state grant program announced during La Crosse visit, where 88 business will get $10 million for childcare
A lack of quality, affordable child care may be preventing many parents from getting or keeping jobs. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) secretary was in La Crosse on Wednesday to announce 88 businesses would receive $10 million in a program called “Partner Up!“. The program...
La Crosse schools facing $2 million budget deficit, partly because of falling student numbers
The La Crosse School Board has some budget-cutting decisions to make. At its Monday meeting, board members got their first look at a proposed budget for this school year, where spending and revenue could exceed $100 million. Patty Sprang, the district director of business services, said a $2 million deficit is likely with a drop in enrollment being the main cause.
City needs to decide future of La Crosse Center
Why is it taking so long? The director of the La Crosse Center is stepping down in just one month. But the city still hasn’t hired someone to replace him. In fact, it doesn’t seem to know if it will hire someone to replace him or hire a private agency to manage the La Crosse Center. This seems to be cutting it rather close. The city has known for months that Art Fahey will retire in October after 22 years as Center director. Our former mayor announced his impending retirement more than a year ago, before Fahey even made it official. So, it’s not like the city was caught off guard by his decision. But the city can’t seem to make up its mind how the Center should be run. It has talked about hiring a private company to manage the Center, much like the city’s Forest Hills golf course is run. At a meeting earlier this week the Center Board discussed appointing a committee to study their options. That should have been done months ago. At this pace it seems impossible someone or some group will be chosen to replace Fahey before his last day on the job. That means that after taxpayers pumped $42 million into the Center’s renovation, it could be a ship without a captain. City Hall needs to make up its mind on the future of the La Crosse Center and find someone to fill Fahey’s big shoes, so the ship doesn’t run aground.
Senate hopeful Barnes mistakenly added La Crosse County Sheriff’s Captain John Siegel to endorsement list
La Crosse County candidate for sheriff, John Siegel, is one of two names removed from a list of law enforcement endorsements for U.S. Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. Barnes’ campaign recently released a list of nine endorsements from current and former people in law enforcement. Siegel, currently the Investigative Captain...
Participating in political debates should be mandatory for candidates
There aren’t many requirements to run for political office. You have to be a legal citizen, and sometimes be of a certain age. Perhaps there should be one more requirement for aspiring politicians, an appearance in political debates. It seems this election system, debates have become more political. Third District congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden is lashing out over calls for him to debate his opponent, Brad Pfaff. Pfaff proposed three debates. Van Orden said he would only take part if it was a town-hall style debate, with questions from members of the audience, and not in his words, “university professors” and “liberal media.” That has prompted UW-La Crosse, which in typical years conducts debates with area candidates, to suspend its calls for a debate in this congressional race, saying the rhetoric has become toxic. That is unfortunate. Voters deserve to see the candidates side by side, and hear from them in their own words. Participating in a political debate should be seen as an opportunity to clarify a candidate’s position on the issues, not an opportunity to offer a dog-whistle to their political base with verbal grenades like “university professors” and “liberal media.” These debates are a service to voters to help them get to know the candidates. Skipping debates while crying foul should also tell voters something about the candidates.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Viterbo prof. Dr. Knutson on political climate heading into midterms, debates
Viterbo University Ethics, Culture, and Society professor, Dr. Keith Knutson joined WIZM on Wednesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) We first talked about a speaker Viterbo...
La Crosse Center may set up committee to help figure out management needs
The director of the La Crosse Center is scheduled to retire a month from now, but the Center board of directors is still working out how the building will be run when Art Fahey leaves. The board could soon appoint a committee to study the options for bringing in private...
Bus rides in La Crosse are free on World Car-Free Day today
Today has been designated World Car-Free Day, aimed at getting people to walk for one day, or use mass transit. The MTU in La Crosse is promoting the car-free idea with free bus rides all day long. Another plan for saving money while taking the bus is scheduled to be...
Chaseburg’s Sole Burner cancer fundraiser returns Saturday
If you need proof that just a few people can start a movement to inspire a community with hope and togetherness, this is it. The 17th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg is Saturday. It takes place at the Chaseburg Village Park. Each time, it gets bigger and...
Fake reports of school shootings received in Rochester, Mankato
Reports of active school shootings in southern Minnesota appear to be a hoax. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police in Rochester, Minn., received a call about an active shooter at Lourdes High School. Rochester Police chief Jim Franklin said no threat was found at the school and no one was injured.
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to third drunk-driving charge for Onalaska man
A 66-year-old from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. The man told Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole. A...
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
Mayo and La Crosse Fire Department team up to enhance firefighter fitness
It’s not just baseball and football players who go through daily training routines to be in top shape. Firefighters have their own regular physical training routine, and the La Crosse Fire Department is teamed up with Mayo Clinic Health System in town to bring new technology to the training process.
