Read full article on original website
Related
wkvi.com
Culver Community School Board Discusses Upcoming Bond Projects
Culver Community School Superintendent Karen Shuman went over the updated plans with the school board this week concerning the bond projects to get underway in 2023. The projects at the Culver Elementary School include a library renovation, handicap lift for the stage, repaving parking lots, redoing water lines, new boilers, tuckpointing in the masonry, and replacing the gym floor.
wkvi.com
North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation Searches for New Elementary Principal
The North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation announced they will be conducting interviews this week and next week to fill the available elementary principal position. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin told WKVI News that Dr. Peter Morikis resigned on September 9. Dr. Zupin said he was offered an opportunity at another school corporation closer to home. She said North Judson-San Pierre appreciates Dr. Morikis as he will be missed, but very happy for him to be closer to home.
wkvi.com
North Judson-San Pierre School Board to Meet Tonight
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board will discuss project updates tonight at their monthly meeting. Budget updates are also on the agenda as well as discussion on a business manager internship program. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin will also have her regular report for the board. The North Judson-San Pierre School...
wkvi.com
Culver Community School Board Holds Public Hearing on Proposed 2023 Budget, Capital Projects Plan, Bus Replacement Plan
The Culver Community School Board members opened a public hearing Monday night on the proposed 2023 budget, Capital Projects Plan and Bus Replacement Plan. According to the Notice to Taxpayers information on Indiana Gateway and Business Manager/Treasurer Casey Howard, the total budget is about $15.7 million with $2.6 million in the Referendum Fund, about $1.7 million in the Debt Service Fund, $400,000 in the Rainy Day Fund, just over $6 million in the Education Fund, and just over $5 million in the Operations Fund.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkvi.com
Pond View Estates Approved by Starke County Commissioners
The Starke County Commissioners approved Bob Aloi’s Pond View Estates subdivision project during their meeting this week. Starke County Auditor Rachel Oesterreich told WKVI News the subdivision will be constructed at 600 East, south of State Road 8. Aloi told the commissioners that part of the construction process is...
wkvi.com
North Judson Water and Sewer Rate Increases Approved
The North Judson Town Council held a public hearing on the proposed water and sewer rate increases Monday night. The council opened the floor for comment with no comment made from the public. The council voted to approve the proposed ordinances as written. The increases will take effect October 1.
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Courthouse Project Update
The Pulaski County Council discussed the project design on the county courthouse during their meeting last week. Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer said Tonn and Blank has the schematic design drawings that the architects put together and is reviewed the documents. He said they have submitted their estimate on the project and he will present those at the next meeting.
wkvi.com
Falloween Fest Begins Friday!
The popular Falloween Fest at the John Glenn High School begins Friday on the grounds of the school at 101 John Glenn Drive in Walkerton. It all starts at 4 p.m. ET with a giant garage sale at the East Garage, and the sale of food and other activities sponsored by various organizations within the corporation. The grand parade begins at 5:15 p.m. on Van Buren Street and goes down Roosevelt to Georgia Street to the school, sponsored by the Walkerton Chamber of Commerce. A softball invitational tournament begins Friday evening, along with midway rides and plenty of food and craft vendors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
wkvi.com
Starke County Commissioners Taking Applications for EMS Director
The Starke County Commissioners will be conducting interviews this week in order to hire a new Emergency Medical Services director (EMS). Qualified applicants must be Indiana certified paramedics with at least five years experience and two to three years of EMS Management in order to apply. Applications may be picked up at the Auditor’s Office or printed online at https://starke.in.gov/homepage/employment/
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Gets Railroad On Track
Some good news about railroad crossings and a request for lights on Patterson Road got the Warsaw Common Council a little excited Monday during their meeting. They also had a public hearing on the 2023 appropriations and tax rates for the proposed budget. Toward the end of Monday’s meeting, Mayor...
wkvi.com
Culver Street Department Looking for Employees
The Culver Street Department is looking to hire two employees. A part-time and a full-time employee are needed. Applicants must be 18 years of age with a valid driver’s license. The work will entail working outside in all weather conditions: leaf collection, driving, lifting, trench work and other duties as may be determined by the supervisor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indiana105.com
I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Listing Available Property for Sale
The Pulaski County Council received a survey update last week on property owned by the county in the northwest corner of 60 South and 60 West. Commissioner Maurice Loehmer explained that 1.2673 acres with access to two county roads was appraised for $46,000. He added he has realtors interested but not any auctioneers in selling the property.
wkvi.com
Republican Party Caucus Scheduled in Pulaski County to Find Coroner Replacement
A Pulaski County Republican Party Caucus is scheduled to find a new Pulaski County Coroner. The Republican Party Caucus will be held Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. ET at the Star City Community Center at 2550 E. Key Street. Interested Republican candidates to fill the unexpired term of Pulaski County Coroner need to file the proper documents with Republican Party Chairman Dan Murphy at least 72 hours prior to the caucus.
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
abc57.com
School bus involved in crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
abc57.com
John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap
WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
95.3 MNC
Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program
Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
Comments / 0