The popular Falloween Fest at the John Glenn High School begins Friday on the grounds of the school at 101 John Glenn Drive in Walkerton. It all starts at 4 p.m. ET with a giant garage sale at the East Garage, and the sale of food and other activities sponsored by various organizations within the corporation. The grand parade begins at 5:15 p.m. on Van Buren Street and goes down Roosevelt to Georgia Street to the school, sponsored by the Walkerton Chamber of Commerce. A softball invitational tournament begins Friday evening, along with midway rides and plenty of food and craft vendors.

WALKERTON, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO