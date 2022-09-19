ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barryton, MI

Mecosta County, MI
Barryton, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest

A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
LAKE CITY, MI
wbrn.com

Morley woman arrested following drug sting operation

A 41-year old woman was arrested following a drug sting at a home in the Village of Morley. The Sting resulted in the arrest of Barb Male of Morley, for multiple drug and weapon charges. She was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony delivery of methamphetamine, felony dangerous drugs, felony...
MORLEY, MI
wbrn.com

Reed City Police Weekly Blotter

The school liaison officer was dispatched to assist with a juvenile having thoughts of self harm. Proper care was obtained for the juvenile’s well-being. Officers assisted with a juvenile who was refusing to return inside the school. Officers took a complaint of malicious damage to a vehicle. The matter...
REED CITY, MI
9&10 News

Wexford County 103 MPH Driver Arraigned on Meth, Firearms Charges

A Manton driver who was arrested Friday night after driving 103 MPH on US-131 was charged Monday on meth and weapons charges, according to Michigan State Police. The driver, Ronald Williamson, 32, was stopped on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township and showed signs of intoxication, according to MSP. He was asked to perform sobriety tests, but as he got out of his car, troopers found a black pistol near his brake pedal.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
HUDSONVILLE, MI

