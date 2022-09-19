Read full article on original website
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Fugitive
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who is wanted on multiple charges. The sheriff’s office says Zachary Allen Barron, 37, is wanted on multiple charges. His location is not currently known, but he was last seen downstate in Waterford. If you have any information,...
Law Enforcement Searching for Two Suspects Who Robbed Lake-Osceola State Bank
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects are both males who wore sweatshirts and ski masks during the robbery. The suspects are believed to have fled...
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
Top Headlines: Woman Pleads Guilty in Clare County Quadruple Homicide, and More
Farwell woman accused of shooting and killing four people last October pleaded guilty to first and second degree murder Wednesday. Read More. A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. . Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a...
Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest
A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
Morley woman arrested following drug sting operation
A 41-year old woman was arrested following a drug sting at a home in the Village of Morley. The Sting resulted in the arrest of Barb Male of Morley, for multiple drug and weapon charges. She was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony delivery of methamphetamine, felony dangerous drugs, felony...
Police: Driver arrested after crash near Ionia
Authorities say a man was arrested after a crash near Ionia early Wednesday morning.
Allegedly armed man flushed from hiding in Bay County woods by state police helicopter
GIBSON TWP, MI — After a purportedly armed man made homicidal threats against his family, he allegedly ran into a patch of woods in northern Bay County. There, he refused to come out for hours, encouraging police to come after him. Eventually, a Michigan State Police helicopter spotted the...
MSP: Sheridan man critically hurt in Fairplain Twp. hit-and-run, vehicle sought
FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Montcalm County this Monday. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident occurred before midnight near Brown and Fenwick roads in Fairplain Township. We’re told a 44-year-old...
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter
The school liaison officer was dispatched to assist with a juvenile having thoughts of self harm. Proper care was obtained for the juvenile’s well-being. Officers assisted with a juvenile who was refusing to return inside the school. Officers took a complaint of malicious damage to a vehicle. The matter...
Judy Boyer Pleads Guilty to Murder in Clare County Quadruple Homicide
A Farwell woman accused of shooting and killing four people last October pleaded guilty to first and second degree murder Wednesday, according to a Facebook post made on the Clare County Prosecutor Office Facebook page by Michelle Ambrozaitis. The post states that Judy Boyer pleaded guilty for first degree premeditated...
Michigan man charged with intoxicated driving after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, having a weapon, and possessing meth after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph on the highway, officials said. Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, of Manton, was pulled over at 9:34 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16)...
Wexford County 103 MPH Driver Arraigned on Meth, Firearms Charges
A Manton driver who was arrested Friday night after driving 103 MPH on US-131 was charged Monday on meth and weapons charges, according to Michigan State Police. The driver, Ronald Williamson, 32, was stopped on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township and showed signs of intoxication, according to MSP. He was asked to perform sobriety tests, but as he got out of his car, troopers found a black pistol near his brake pedal.
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
Body camera video shows Kent Co. deputies working with firefighters after house explosion
Body cam video shows Kent Co. Sheriff's Deputies helping put out flames while Cutlerville Fire Dept. firefighters rescued a woman trapped on the back porch.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
GRPD: Body found at Fish Ladder Park
Grand Rapids Police Department discovered one person dead at Fish Ladder Park late Monday night.
Muskegon Co. judge candidate pleads not guilty in domestic case, prosecutors allege abusive history
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon-Area Attorney and Circuit Court Judge Candidate Jason Kolkema said only a few words during one of his first appearances in court Monday morning. It followed his arrest in mid-August after witnesses reported watching Kolkema beat his girlfriend behind closed doors. “Do you wish to enter...
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
Woman dies after house explosion
The woman hospitalized after her home exploded has died, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
